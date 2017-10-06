Nhi Authority To Re-Hire Just 18 Of 39 Contract Workers

By RASHAD ROLLE

THE National Health Insurance Authority announced Friday that the six-month long contracts of 39 workers have ended and only 18 of them will be re-engaged to work on a month-to-month basis.

"These CSRs (customer services representatives) were employed in April, 2017 and deployed chiefly at the satellite enrolment centres, which were closed last month," the authority said in a statement. "Enrollment continues at NHI headquarters and on line."

NHI's Board "continues to turn its attention to the staffing of the NHI Authority," the statement said.

"Management extends its appreciation to the CSRs whose hard work and dedication has contributed to over 30,000 persons being enrolled into the NHI plan."

The Minnis Administration is seeking to take a far more conservative approach to public sector hiring than its predecessor did.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest revealed in Parliament Thursday that the government paid $381 million for bills in June, bills he said were acquired "prior to the election and were due and demanded."

$58.3 million of that were spent on National Health Insurance salaries. An additional $16.3 million of that were for NHI expenses.

In June, the new administration let go of 21 CSRs from the authority.

Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said at the time that it was "difficult to rationalize an excess number of individuals being paid and not providing a benefit to the Bahamian public."

He said the workers were let go to "streamline costs."

The board of the NHIA is currently reviewing the programme. Board chairman Dr Robin Roberts described it as "complex" in a statement to The Tribune this week, adding that the board will do its "due diligence" before keeping the public apprised of developments.

It's unclear if senior positions at the NHIA, including the Managing Director position, has been filled.

Among other things, the board is expected to create regulations for NHI. Contracts with providers negotiated under the former Christie Administration will be examined and possibly adjusted. It will also examine if a co-payment system is necessary to pay for services under the scheme.

The board is also expected to align NHI's services with the priorities of the Minnis Administration, which includes greater emphasis on catastrophic care services than what was to be offered initially under the Christie Administration's plan.