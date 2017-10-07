Davis Announces Candidacy For Plp Leadership At Upcoming Convention

PLP leader Philip 'Brave' Davis officially announced his candidacy for the party's leadership at its upcoming convention during a prayer breakfast on Saturday morning.

Speaking to those in attendance at the Baha Mar Convention Centre, Mr Davis said: “I have come this morning to seek your prayers as we journey together in service of our country. I ask your support as I once again choose the path leading me to be your servant so that I can help guide our nation away from the troubles that have come our way.

“Our party needs your prayerful support, and our nation needs the God of our fathers now more than ever before.”

He added that the party and its supporters must get ready for the journey ahead: “In the coming days, weeks and months, let us begin to ready ourselves for the journey ahead and get ready to rebuild and renew our great organisation with compassion, common purpose and a renewed zeal to fight for the betterment of our brothers and sisters.

“We in the PLP are the inheritors of a rich past, a progressive present and a glorious future.”

Mr Davis also said the nation must take a path built on the foundations of Christian principles: “Our dedication to better the lives of our people has always been the cornerstone of our vision, which is built on the foundations of firm Christian principles. And this is a path we as a nation must take in order to steer the next generation away from the carnage we see on our streets.

“I want to announce that I now offer myself to you for election as leader of the great Progressive Liberal Party at our National Convention.”

The PLP convention will take place on October 22-24 at the Melia in Cable Beach.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe will also be running for a senior position at the convention after he announced his candidacy for party chairman in August.

In a video circulating on social media, Mr Wilchcombe can be seen speaking last week at Breezes in Cable Beach to a small group of supporters.