Govt To Be Commended For Assisting Dominica

EDITOR, The Tribune.

I am happy to see that the strong Bahamian tradition of assisting its Caricom sister states in time of trouble continues.

The Minnis Administration’s offer of assistance to Dominican citizens left homeless following the passage of Hurricane Maria is in the same tradition in which in earlier times assistance was offered to Haiti for example following the terrible 2010 earthquake.

At that time The Bahamas suspended repatriations of illegal Haitian immigrants and paroled all Haitians then held at the Detention Centre for a specified period of time.

In other years, Bahamian Governments, led by both the FNM and the PLP, have made financial donations to Caricom countries following the passage of terrible storms and hurricanes and our electricity corporation has also sent teams of linesmen to assist with the restoration of electricity to islands following hurricanes. This is as it should be and the Government is to be commended for continuing this most honourable tradition.

BT