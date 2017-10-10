Hotel Association ‘Think Tanks’ Over Gb Revival

THE Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association’s (BHTA) October Board of Directors and members’ meeting became a ‘think tank’ on how to rapidly revive Grand Bahama.

Attendees discussed how Grand Bahama could capitalise on “low hanging fruits” to help stimulate new markets, and boost the destination’s visitor numbers.

Targeting growing marina ports, such as Stuart, Florida, to attract sea-faring visitors; stay vacation packages for Bahamians living in New Providence; and welcoming business that may be unable to travel to regions in the Caribbean due to recent hurricanes were among the short-term options debated.

Carlton Russell, the BHTA’s president, said: “We were so pleased to be given the opportunity to visit Grand Bahama once again. This incredible island, with its diverse offerings, stellar infrastructure, its proximity to the US and, most importantly, its proud and talented Grand Bahamian residents, is a jewel that needs only a polish and the perfect setting atop a befitting band of gold, to be considered one of the finest islands in our archipelagic nation.”

He added: “It was very important for the BHTA to meet with industry partners and members in Grand Bahama. We look forward to continuing to nurture our synergies. “Our association is known as the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association for a reason because we represent the entire country.

“We are committed to doing our part to ensure Grand Bahama reaches her potential as a key participant and influencer in the tourism industry.”