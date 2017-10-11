Churches Warn ‘No Lottery’

By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Deputy Chief Reporter
krussell@tribunemedia.net
BAHAMAS Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said he was “shocked” that a second government minister has come out in support of the creation of a Bahamian national lottery, adding the council expected the Minnis administration to either tighten the existing legislation or repeal the law.
The council’s expectation of the government is based on the Free National Movement’s position back in 2013 while in opposition, against legal gaming in the country.
Bishop Fernander said the BCC is concerned the Minnis administration now wants to introduce another kind of gambling to the industry.
On Monday, Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told Tribune Business a national lottery is “front and centre”. The comments followed Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest’s comments in July that he believed the introduction of a national lottery in the Bahamas was worth a second look.
“We take great note that these were the people who stood with the church against gambling and as soon as they get in power no less than the deputy prime minister and the tourism minister have put forth that they have to go to gambling as if there is no other solution to the problems we are facing,” Bishop Fernander said in an interview with The Tribune yesterday.
He also said: “I am very shocked. Very, very shocked. It would appear that we were one way before election and another way after election, it does give me great concern.
“Because we would hope that we can take people at their word and if they stand with us that they are against gambling we expect that when they march in the halls of Parliament that we would hear these same voices echoing in Parliament.
“But what we really expected was for changes to be made. These were the people saying the former government should adhere to the voices of the people. We expected that they would get in there and tighten up the legislation or even repeal the legislation.”
Outside of these actions by the government, Bishop Fernander maintained the BCC would not support a national lottery.
Earlier in his interview with The Tribune he said: “We take note as a council that two prominent members of Parliament, the deputy prime minister and now the minister that’s over gaming would take overtones that they are inclined or testing the waters for national lottery or to increase the market.
“Out of his own remarks minister D’Aguilar would have said that there are those, as the Christian council said, who should have been mandated to be protected in the original legislation but were not and the funds have not been set aside to deal with those who have become addicted and some of the challenges we have.
“Out of his own remarks he would have stated a preponderance of money comes from the inner city and from those who are struggling to pay their bills and that money is being placed in these web shops and they are used as a virtual bank.
“It is strange this government early in their tenure would not adhere to the wishes of the people. The Christian council’s position remains the same. We are opposed to a national lottery or gambling period.
“If it is that this government too is taking a position and we’ve had a referendum where the people said no and seemingly they want to go ahead with it anyway, it is concerning.”
The tourism minister declined to divulge details to Tribune Business Monday, but he said he had “a few ideas” as to how a national lottery could be structured and developed in this nation.
“Bahamians are crying for that. That’s very much front and centre in my mind,” the Minister of Tourism responded, when asked whether a national lottery remained a possibility.
Last week in the House of Assembly Mr D’Aguilar said while gaming houses were being used as a means to move money, there is worry this unregulated activity may put the country on an international “black list,” affecting the stability of the country’s banking sector.
He added that as the limited number of gaming houses enjoy the “benefits of being a cartel,” the “cash strapped” government should increase tax revenue from this sector, suggesting the Minnis administration could be considering increased taxes for operators.
Bahamians overwhelmingly voted against legalising web shops in a referendum on January 28, 2013.
In 2014, 25 government MPs in the former Christie administration voted to pass amendments to the Gaming Act in the House of Assembly, making the sector legal.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
The chickens have come home to roost.
All that politicking on the campaign trail is now hurting this administration more than ever.
athlete12 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
Who gambles more than Christians in the Bahamas?
sheeprunner12 2 hours, 10 minutes ago
Wishful thinking ........... Government will have to choose worst of two options (webshops vs lottery) because of the need for government revenue....... Lottery is best option, sir.
HarryWyckoff 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
If the Christian Council wants a say in how the Government conducts it's affairs, it should start it's own political party and run for election.
Until then, they should be largely ignored.
On the actual issue - a National Lottery would bring in millions to the Treasury (the PEOPLE's money) and economy, instead of the current situation where the money goes into the pockets of two individuals.
It's a no-brainer for The Bahamas, as people are going to gamble no matter what. Anyone who thinks otherwise is, well, below of the 'no brain' bracket!
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
BCC is saying here that they would not support a national lottery. Why then are they not opposed to the number houses? Why have they been so silent? Why no marches on Bay Street?
Also why have they not been at least curious to know the religion of the vast multitude of people who play numbers on a daily basis - seeing that they could not possibly be Christians...LOL.
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
Forget the Bahamas Christian Council. The majority of its sitting members are being 'well taken care of' by the corrupt racketeering numbers bosses like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers. This is why the churches were not totally enraged when the corrupt Christie-led PLP government first proposed 'legalizing' the criminal web shop enterprises and why the church leaders did not even bother to get out the church-going Christian "No" vote in the national referendum. Hard to believe, but this is the sad reality.
OldFort2012 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Of course, this is all empty talk and absolutely nothing will happen in reality, whatever the Government decides to do.The idea that Bahamians would accept a National Lottery after they experienced the product of the number houses is like thinking that you can feed a wolf on vegetables after he has gorged himself on meat for years. And be happy. Isn't going to happen. The "product" pushed by the numbers houses is so superior to the National Lottery product that people will simply not want it. If they make the numbers houses illegal, they will simply stop paying taxes and still supply the product from the shadows, like they did for years. There is nothing that can be done, we are where we are, so let us admit it and stop talking bollocks. The status quo is the best we can hope for.
Well_mudda_take_sic 52 minutes ago
As my wise old grandmother used to say, only a loser in life sees gloom and doom everywhere he (or she) looks!
banker 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's. The churches should buzz off and stick to what they know best -- fleecing the flock with their BS.
proudloudandfnm 22 minutes ago
Fuck the pseudo christian council....
DDK 8 minutes ago
How DARE these Bible toting hypocrites?
DDK 3 minutes ago
We need a little more separation of church and state! If the Bishop does not wish his parishioners to gamble he should remind them of this fact from his pulpit and stay the HELL out of politics! The numbers houses are open almost 24/7 (including Sundays).
