Rbdf Officer Held After Ammunition Found In Search

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

Sdorsett@tribunemedia.net

A ROYAL Bahamas Defence Force Officer is in police custody after he and four other men were allegedly found on Monday with a large amount of ammunition.

According to reports, shortly after 7pm, officers from the Anti-Gang and Firearms Investigation Unit along with officers from the Flying Squad, acting on intelligence, executed a search warrant on a home on Fox Hill Avenue, Yamacraw Shores, where they uncovered sixty 7.62, thirty-one .223 and one 9-millimeter rounds of ammunition.

The five male occupants of the home were taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Police officers also arrested another six persons for various offences during an island-wide crime operation Monday evening.

Police say the operation is part of the RBPF’s strategy to cut down on criminal activity by targeting problem locations and persons engaged in criminal activities such as, murder, armed robbery, rape, shootings, stolen vehicles, firearms and drugs.

During the operation a firearm and a quantity of dangerous drugs were uncovered in separate incidents.

The first discovery occurred shortly before 9pm on Sunday off Kemp Road.

According to reports, officers conducted a search in a home on Kemp Road, where they uncovered just over five pounds of marijuana.

A male occupant of the home was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

The second discovery occurred around 1.30am on Monday off Cowpen Road. Officers conducted a search of a home, where they found a .40 pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition. An adult male was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.