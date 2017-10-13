Son Says Search For Missing Us Couple Is Still On

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

DESPITE a nightmarish past two and a half weeks, Brandon Simmons said the search for his mother and her husband – Forrest and Donna Sanco – is still alive as he encouraged fishermen and boaters at sea to keep an eye out for anything that could lead to the safe return of the American couple.

It’s been 17 days now since the Sancos were last heard from and Mr Simmons told The Tribune on Friday the entire ordeal has been “surreal like a bad dream”.

Donna – a nurse by profession is originally from Tahlequah, Oklahoma. She recently relocated to Fort Worth, Texas where Forrest, an aeronautical engineer military contractor, lives.

He was also described as “very intelligent” when it comes to aviation, heightening relatives beliefs they are still alive and could be stranded on a Bahamian cay.

“We are trying to stay hopeful so any information that we get is helpful,” Mr Simmons said in an interview. He and his wife Erin flew into New Providence on Thursday to be closer to where the search for the couple continues.

He also said: “We understand that everyone is stretched thin with all the hurricane relief, but any local fisherman that’s out that way just kinda keep a look out.

“Any little help is valuable for us”.

The pair lost contact and haven’t been heard from since September 26.

On that day Mr Sanco officially closed his flight plan at 4.58pm on September 26, signalling to air traffic controllers that he was nearing his destination.

However, according to his family members and caretakers in Rum Cay, the pair never arrived.

On Friday it was reported that the hopes of finding the Sancos appeared to be dashed after an aircraft wheel was recovered in the sea off Eleuthera. And a pilot who has been engaged in the search for the couple told The Tribune he was “99 per cent” certain the wheel is off the Cessna aircraft they were flying when the couple vanished nearly three weeks ago.

However, close friend of the couple, Andrew Wilkinson, presented another scenario. He insisted that while a wheel was found, it was unlikely the same as the Cessna they were flying. He was adamant Friday that previous searches for the Sancos were in the wrong area.

Mr Wilkinson said: It is a possibility they could be marooned on an island.

“Originally he filed a flight plan because they were to be married in Rum Cay. She even sent Brandon a picture of the dress and everything and they never made it. They made it to North Eleuthera.

“Last contact on the second flight plan was never executed meaning that they never turned on their radio and made contact with the Nassau tower.

“She very much wanted to see the pink sands beach. All flights take off north of North Eleuthera from the south and then you bank either west or east to get on your course.

“It’s very likely that he wanted to fly a little further along to fly over Harbour Island to get a look at the pink sand beaches and that would make sense if something happened to the plane upon take off.

“He would have been low and maybe he didn’t have time to send out a radio shout out and maybe did take a ditch over some shallow water or some deep water, but that’s the mouth of the tongue of the ocean right there and all that water comes in from the east and the tyre was found east south east of Freeport airport on October 7, 11 days later.

“So the drift would have carried it and it was a new tyre and the tyre did match. It was a 6.00-6, which is the same as the back tyres on that plane, which would have made a lot of sense as to why that tyre was found there. But it is a common tyre.

“But the search previously were in the wrong areas.”

On Thursday Royal Bahamas Defence Force press liaison Desi Corneile told The Tribune the police force had the lead on the investigation because the couple were last seen on land. However, she noted that all active RBDF planes and vessels have been put on alert concerning the missing couple.