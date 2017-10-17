Disclosure Probe: Now Delay Down To Mould

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

MORE than three months after the government’s self-imposed deadline to prosecute delinquent public officials under the Public Disclosure Act, the Public Disclosure Commission has yet to conduct any work, leaving the Minnis administration’s mandate in limbo.

Yesterday, PDC chairman Myles Laroda confirmed to The Tribune that outside of initial introductions to staff two weeks ago, there has still been no work done because the commission’s building on East Bay Street is mould infested.

He said due to this, many of the files have been “locked down” because they are contaminated and officials want to keep staff members out of harms way.

Last month Mr Laroda said that while the group was fully appointed, it did not meet because one of the three members was out of the country.

He said: “We went over by the commission and were introduced to the staff.

“I brought them up to date with regards to what the old board would have done and we are seeking to get an audience with the new Prime Minister (Dr Hubert Minnis) so the new board members could hear what the government’s position is.

“The next thing is going to be while we haven’t really gotten down to our work there are some logistical issues with regards to the building itself and I think they are seeking some alternative locations because there is a mould issue with the building so they have a lot of those files and stuff locked down.”

“We don’t want to expose the staff to that.”

“We are still looking for a temporary space until those matters can be addressed,” he continued.

“It’s an old building and the mould in there is spreading and the files and stuff are contaminated so the rooms and stuff have been sealed off.

“Until we can get an alternative site to meet work won’t start. I have been assured they are looking to sort out the contractor to remedy the situation.

“There may already be a location they are looking at to house the commission until that situation is sorted out.”

There was a July 3 timeline set by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for the files on delinquent disclosures to be sent to the Office of the Attorney General.

Since then, the first annual deadline for newly elected members of Parliament and senators to submit their full disclosures has passed.

In the case of persons appointed or elected after the annual March 1 deadline, the Public Disclosure Act states that disclosures must be filed within three months from the date - effectively, August 10 for MPs and August 22 for senators.