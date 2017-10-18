Boy, 15, Dies In New Gun Attack

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
Tribune Staff Reporter
A 15-year-old boy is the country’s latest murder victim after a shooting off Prison Lane last night.
The boy was shot in front of a house in Greenwich Street shortly after 8pm by a man in a dark coloured Honda.
He was taken to hospital where he later died.
This came just hours after National Security Minister Marvin Dames said that there has been a slight decline in killings under the Minnis administration.
In response, Christian Council President Bishop Delton Fernander said the country was not interested in trends but viable crime solutions as he refuted the claim.
Mr Dames told reporters outside Cabinet that, despite a recent uptick in homicides, the murder rate in the last six months of the year is slightly less than the first four months.
However, the figures he provided were inaccurate based on Tribune records.
According to Mr Dames, there were 58 homicides during the first four months of the year, January to April. He added there had been 54 murders from May to the present - not including this latest shooting death.
“So if you compare the first four months with the last six months you can see it’s decline, not a meaningful decline, but there are some inroads being made,” the national security minister said.
Tribune records show there were 50 murders at the end of April, and, taking into account the latest killing, there have been 63 murders since that period.
Yesterday, Bishop Fernander said: “Definitely we don’t see the trend. The truth of the matter is we are talking about trending down or up but the people are not concerned about trends, we want viable solutions. We know all of us need to work together whether it’s the opposition or the church, evil flourishes when good people do nothing.”
Bishop Fernander told The Tribune the council planned to meet with Mr Dames to appeal for a gun amnesty, adding it was time for the country to rise up and unite.
“We will also be submitting ourselves for information,” he continued, “we’ve gotten quite a bit of reviews saying they don’t trust some of the people at the police force. So we’re going to offer ourselves as pastors for persons to come with information and we can then turn it over to the police.
“It is our hope this will be embraced by the Minister, and there will be less isolation and more collaboration.”
At Cabinet yesterday, ahead of Bishop Fernander’s comments to The Tribune, Mr Dames said he did not see the need for a gun amnesty because previous attempts did not produce significant results.
He underscored the Royal Bahamas Police Force has “adjusted its strategy” to target gangs rather than individual criminals.
Mr Dames also said the majority of people being sought for murder, in addition to those being murdered, are all “children”.
“We are determined to get this crime problem under control and we have adjusted our strategy to take down groups and organizations. If you take one suspect, some one else pops up so we are taking down groups and we will get them,” he said.
“We have warrants out for seven persons for murder and the oldest one is 38, these are children we are dealing with. One of the most recent matters, the individual was in custody then he was released and within hours he went and committed a homicide and was arrested again.
“The officers are doing a tremendous job,” he continued.
“What you see happening now is that officers are not just looking at solving one murder but we understand the complexity related to these issues, so we know that they are gang related and they are being driven by persons who are fighting for turf to sell drugs and so they are trying to take out the next one.”
Last month Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson announced the establishment of two separate RBPF anti-crime units aimed at eliminating gang activity in the country and reducing the number of homicides.
Mr Dames’ comments outside the Cabinet office yesterday came 24 hours after 23-year-old Gregory Hanna was shot and killed in a shooting on Ida Street.
According to reports, Mr Hanna was standing in front of a house when two men in a Honda vehicle shot him before speeding off. He was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Police immediately launched an island-wide manhunt which led to the arrest of one of the suspects. The other suspect, along with several other men, are being sought in connection with this and several other murders in the area that occurred over the past months.
Last month, Commissioner of Police Anthony Ferguson announced the establishment of two separate RBPF anti-crime units aimed at eliminating gang activity in the country and reducing the number of homicides.
Anyone with information on any of the country’s killings is asked to contact police at 911 or 919, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 328-TIPS.
Sickened 17 hours, 54 minutes ago
We are running low on young men. Who will they go after next? Or, will there be no killers left?
licks2 17 hours, 42 minutes ago
Our current crop of hit men are many of those very teens. . . the mobs are getting recruits from these age groups. . .most of the old gangsters are dead. . . killed oof I should say!
BahamasForBahamians 17 hours, 31 minutes ago
Lol wait..
We have babies and kids being killed at almost genocide rates and this guy wants to say homocides are down? Can Hubert fire this guy forthwith?
actusreus 17 hours, 28 minutes ago
“We have warrants out for seven persons for murder and the oldest one is 38, these are children we are dealing with."
Really? At 38 he is a grown man. These statements by the Minister are very misleading.
tell_it_like_it_is 17 hours, 7 minutes ago
This is very sad. Agreed, viable solutions need to be presented. So tired of rhetoric and political optics!
birdiestrachan 16 hours, 39 minutes ago
No games lied he knows that murders have increased under the FNM. So why tell such a bold face lie?? Masterful liar.
What other lies is he telling??. besides he is making it political.
DEDDIE 16 hours, 35 minutes ago
What puzzles me is our inability to keep criminals in jail. Why don't the Attorney General do what the United States does. Prosecute them for a lesser crime until their murder trial comes up. For instance, prosecute them for gun possession which carries about 10 years and they now have all the time to wait until their murder trial comes up.
TalRussell 15 hours, 14 minutes ago
Comrade Security Minister Marvin, might want to look into 'Gunshot Location Systems' which can be installed in known and potential high risks crime areas for rapid alerts and awareness into the communications and dispatch center where the alerts are used to direct policeman's s to the scene of the gunfire, thus increasing arrest rates, improving first responders safety, securing witnesses and evidence, and enhancing investigations, as well as in the long run deterring gun crimes, shootings.
TalRussell 14 hours, 28 minutes ago
Gunshot Detection "Shot Spotter"
........../////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l88mTZ0xqbk
by TalRussell
DDK 13 hours, 48 minutes ago
Is it bullet-proof, Comrade?
DDK 13 hours, 44 minutes ago
I wish this man would stop talking like a politician and address the real issue which is an out of control murder rate which is GROWING by leaps and bounds. I cannot for the life of me imagine how PMH deals with these shooting cases.
TalRussell 13 hours, 35 minutes ago
Comrade DDK, hospitalized shooting victims are assigned around the clock policeman's guards. The growing crime costs to the public purse, residents and businesses if left unchecked - will eventually bankrupt the whole damn country.
DDK 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
On gurneys in the halls?
TalRussell 13 hours, 27 minutes ago
Yep, then if you don't make it through the night - they rolls your body on that gurney out one freezers units in the parking lot.
DDK 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
Another reason for Government, RBPD and judicial system to stop beating around the bush and GET A GRIP!
John 13 hours, 10 minutes ago
The last thing this country needs is someone to try create an illusion that crime, or more specifically, murders are on the decrease. And to do this by the manipulation of numbers when people’s sons and daughters and friends and coworkers and even the little ones are being shot up and killed. The country needs a significant enough decrease in crime and murder such that the average man or woman on the street can look and see there is a difference. They can feel more safe. And the killers and other criminals get the clear and precise message that crime will not be tolerated.
TalRussell 12 hours, 51 minutes ago
Comrades! Isn't it less to do with da facts, and more of a game of who's the current security minister? Its called, fudging around with da arithmetic.
John 10 hours, 48 minutes ago
And if one really wants to play with the numbers, the projected murders for 2017 has risen slightly from 141.25 to 141.83, meaning the country is more likely to record over 141 murders in 2017 rather than 140 or 141...this is very bothersome, disturbing, mind unsettling especially to those who expected change under the new government, especially to those who have lost more than one family member or friend, and also to those who are trying to restrain others from vigilante behavior and encouraging them to allow the law to take its course. Yes almost half a year has passed under the new administration. Yes it has been almost 6 months already..Hopefully this is the storm and the calm is coming soon.
