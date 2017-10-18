Burger King Robbery Mastermind Has Sentence Challenge Bid Dismissed

By NICO SCAVELLA

THE CONVICTED mastermind behind the armed robbery of a Burger King restaurant six years ago has had her bid to challenge her eight year sentence dismissed after the Court of Appeal found it had “absolutely no prospect of success.”

Former Burger King employee Dwaynette Taylor had filed an extension of time application in order for her to appeal her eight year sentence for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and armed robbery in connection with the October 26, 2011 armed robbery of Burger King’s Cable Beach location.

In an oral judgment, however, Court of Appeal President Dame Anita Allen and her fellow Justices Jon Isaacs and Stella Crane-Scott said while they were “willing to overlook the length of delay” in Taylor filing the application, as well as the reasons given for that delay, “the appeal though, has absolutely no prospect of success.”

“We therefore dismiss the application for an extension of time and the two concurrent sentences of eight years therefore stand,” she said.

In September of 2014, Taylor was one of three persons convicted and sentenced for the October 26, 2011 armed robbery of Burger King located in Cable Beach.

On the day in question, the three, while armed with a gun robbed the Burger King restaurant of $19,000 at around 6pm.

Taylor, who was described as “the mastermind in the plot”, received eight years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, then Her Majesty’s Prison for each charge she faced.

Her accomplices, Tony Newbold and Kadeem Bain, received 12 years imprisonment for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and nine years for firearm possession.

They were also accused of endangering the lives of officers PC 1856 Sands and Cpl 2521 Seymour.

At the time, Court of Appeal Justice Roy Jones, then a Supreme Court judge, said the three showed no remorse despite their lawyers’ pleas for leniency.