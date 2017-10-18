Making A Splash At Dunkin' For Boobies

RADIO House’s fourth annual cancer fundraiser “Dunkin’ for Boobies” yesterday raised more than $10,000 as willing participants took the plunge on Shirley Street.

The event had been postponed due to inclement whether but with the sun out yesterday it was heavily supported by corporate Bahamas and curious drivers who stopped traffic to donate to the cause.

With a $300 donation, people could nominate their boss, manager, co-worker, family member or anyone for that matter, to be dunked in the dunkin’ tank set up in the front of Radio House on Shirley Street.

Getting an early morning soak yesterday were representatives from Generali Worldwide, Island Luck, Sunshine Finance Ltd., Baha Mar’s IT Department, One on One Pre-school and 2 by 2 Academy, Aliv, Tingum Dem Band, Shell, Wok & Roll Limited, and New Oriental Laundry & Cleaners.

Live broadcasts aired on 100 Jamz, Kiss 96 and Y98 from 6am until 10am.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Cancer Society of The Bahamas.

For more information, call 677-0950 or e-mail jjmckenzie@tribunemedia.net.