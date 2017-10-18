Minister Urged To ‘Step Up’ Over Beach Erosion In Bimini

By RICARDO WELLS

Tribune Staff Reporter

rwells@tribunemedia.net

BIMINI residents facing substantial land loss due to severe beach erosion are urging Environmental and Housing Minister Romauld Ferreira to “step up, speak up and work,” fearing continued inaction could lead to environmental anarchy there.

The Tribune conducted several interviews with residents after receiving a series of photographs that depicted extensive erosion along the island’s western corridor. The overarching theme of these interviews were concern over continued absence of the Marathon MP amid what many are calling an “environmental crisis” in Bimini.

Just in the last three months, Bimini has faced issues with extensive erosion, a reduction in marine life and a massive Styrofoam clean-up effort following Hurricane Irma.

Jenny Cook, spokesperson for the Save Our Home protest group, claimed extensive capital development projects on Bimini have led to the continued degradation of that island’s environment.

She said despite assurances from the Minnis administration and Resorts World Bimini developers on how environmental matters are addressed, residents remain unsatisfied with the level of commitment exhibited so far.

“Much of what is happening now is a continuation of what we have rallied against for years,” she said. “The changes were promised and the changes were supposed to come from this group. Where is it?”

Ms Cook continued: “Erosion is real. We’re losing coral reefs, mangroves, sea life. All of this is real. I’d like to see this looked into. I don’t know if it is (Mr Ferreira) or whoever, but this has to be looked at; seriously.”

Reflecting on portions of Environmental Impact Assessment carried out ahead of RWB’s ferry terminal construction, Ms Cook said developments approved by successive governments have rendered residents “helpless.”

She added: “The agreements are there in black and white. The resort isn’t being held to it and the government isn’t informing it.”

“Beach rocks were purposefully broken down. Most of the construction done, it interferes with turtle breeding around this island.”

Land

“Properties on the west side, losing large parts of the land due to erosion and nothing is said. Reports were done, they were presented and still – nothing.”

“Come here and look at what we are facing.

“Homes next to the resort property and losing chunks. Dredging a channel that deep raised waves and tides and it is getting more severe every year.”

“This is a big concern and we aren’t getting any feedback, no response. We know the big players. We know who is responsible and for our leaders to sit back and do nothing is heartbreaking to say the least,” she said.

The Environmental Impact Assessment called for, among other things, marine water quality monitoring, shoreline monitoring, biological resource monitoring, fisheries harvest monitoring, social impact monitoring, noise monitoring, beach access monitoring and traffic monitoring.

Furthermore, the document’s general mitigation measures noted collaboration between the resort and the government, specifically the Office of the Prime Minister.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said if she could, she would give the government a “D grade” for a lack of true effort, the Environment Minister “a flat-out F” because he never showed up to work and the resort “a big A” for its ability to “out-smart and out-think” the Bahamas government.

“We in Bimini are being taken for fools by this resort,” she said.

Enough

“They know as long as they keep the government happy when they visit Bimini, all is well. But enough is enough and we will not stop until we get this sorted.”

“This is a beautiful island being destroyed by a company and property that doesn’t truly respect it.”

RWB started construction of its cruise ship terminal, 1,000-foot pier and man-made island in May of 2014.

The development has been plagued by protest and environmental issues since its inception.