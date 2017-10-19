Rbdf Officers Taking Care Of Business

A NEW training programme for the Royal Bahamas Defence Force will give senior officers the tools they need to run their own businesses.

National Security Minister Marvin Dames praised the first Transitional Entrepreneurial Training Seminar between The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) and Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) as an outlet for senior members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force to redirect their expertise.

“Using their professional background, they will be able to focus on business development with the technical assistance of BAIC experts which all bodes well for the economic development of our nation,” Minister Dames said, during the official launch at BAIC, in the Soldier Road Industrial Park.

Also taking park in the ceremony were RBDF Commodore Tellis Bethel; BAIC Executive Chairman Miriam Emmanuel, MP; BAIC General Manager Troy Sampson; senior Government Officials, BAIC staff members; RBDF Executives, Officers, Warrant Officers and Non-commissioned Officers; and seminar participants.

Mr Dames said he was pleased to be associated with “this innovative partnership” between the RBDF and BAIC and, therefore, commended all concerned for their visionary leadership and collaboration in making the programme a reality.

He billed the topics and activities that would be covered during the seminar as “impressive”.

“They include local stock market investing, venture capital, government and private funding, tours of industrial parks and farms, and much more,” he said.

He said more than 30 men and women taking part in the pilot programme had all served over 25 years in the Defence Force and will more than likely be exploring those areas of business in which they would have developed some degree of skill.

The entrepreneurial programme falls under the RBDF’s Operation Transformation, one of five strategic goals that have been set for the organization.

“Operation Transformation, I am advised, aims to invest in the leadership, management and supervisory skills of members of the Defence Force, as well as the development of their character, and their professional and vocational skills,” Mr Dames said.

“This initiative therefore makes it possible for Defence Force members to fulfil their vision of setting the standard of excellence in leadership, integrity and achievement in guarding their heritage.”

“I urge you to ask questions, gain as much insight as you can into the business world, develop your business plans, and take full advantage of this wonderful opportunity for personal advancement,” he said.