By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

EXUMA'S MP yesterday lamented that many islanders feel "locked out of prosperity" due to the "imbalance" between human capital investment and Public Treasury contributions.

Chester Cooper, the keynote speaker at the 10th Exuma Business Outlook conference, said: "We've seen the growth in Exuma over the years; the steady interest from foreign direct investors, which is certainly welcome, but we haven't seen the growth and investment in Exuma for her people. We have Exumians who are waiting around, hoping for a job at some developments that, of late, seem stuck in the pipeline. And many developments are reportedly coming."

He continued: "We've seen Exumians locked out of prosperity because of an imbalance of government investment in infrastructure, education and training, compared to the many millions of dollars Exuma pours into the Public Treasury each year.

"Let's forget, for a moment, the unpaved roads, the spotty Internet, the lack of cable services in many areas. Let's forget the historic lack of investment in an international airport that has seen increased traffic, again taxes pouring in, but not being properly reinvested."

Mr Cooper acknowledged that a new airport was in the pipeline, but said Exuma's mini-hospital still needs to be fully opened and functional. "I am convinced that once it is, this will allow us to be a hub for the south-east Bahamas, and can serve as the platform for a medical school and also medical tourism," he said.

"I went along the campaign trail and talked to so many people who had nothing to do, no connection to the opulence of Exuma, just miles away from people who have waited years for taxi plates to service the increasing volume of visitors. We are home to multi-millionaires and billionaires, perhaps more per capita than anywhere else in the Bahamas - perhaps anywhere else in the world.

"Exuma is home to celebrities and world-famous colonies of swimming pigs, some of the best fishing and most beautiful water on planet earth, just miles away from settlements where young men have no access to capital to buy boats, or training to man them to conduct tours. There is an imbalance in Exuma; one that I would be foolish to ignore and disingenuous not to point out."

Mr Cooper said more Exumians must reach positions of economic ownership and partnership with major development projects. "Exumians don't want handouts; we simply want access," he added.

"We want to be a part of this growing economy. Does that mean we don't want foreign direct investment? Of course not; that would be foolish. When we look at Exuma and the projects coming in, the money being spent, we want our partners and our government to understand that we want investment in this economy, too."

Mr Cooper said that while jobs would be a good start, Exumians want more. He encouraged residents, and descendants of Exumians, to return home to seize opportunities that now exist as well as create new ones.

Outlining his eVision2030 plan, Mr Cooper said it calls for striking a balance between making Exuma the most attractive place in the Bahamas for investment with fast approvals; the use of local skilled labour; education; training; infrastructure; and massive development of ports and Elizabeth Harbour.

Arguing that Exuma needs sustainable economic development, participation by Exumians and a skilled labour force, he added: "With respect to eVision 2030, in an affirmation that I believe in these programmes I am prepared to put my money where my mouth is, and I am pleased to announce that I have already committed 100 per cent of my MPs salary will come back to Exuma and Ragged Island for these programmes."