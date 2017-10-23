Those Without Immigration Status On December 31st

EDITOR, The Tribune.

FOR those residing in The Bahamas without Immigration status before December 31st, you better be out or immigration coming looking.

Remember if you do not have status you cannot apply whilst in the Bahamas - PLP Minister Mitchell made that law.

Useless big shot at Lyford - Old Fort - Albany - Treasure Cove - PI trying to get their Johnny straight if he or she is in The Bahamas...they gotta go, leave and then apply.

This is not for the non-Haitians if it is then it shows just how inadequate Immigration is construction workers that’s easy hit the few construction sites and weed them out. West Bay every day you see the pick-up trucks loaded. The jewellery sales people on Bay Street that takes about 30-minutes the public knows what they do and if we know surely Mr Immigration should know also? Wear dark shades and you can see.

Is the programme going to be promoted with Spanish - Creole - French - English announcements on all stations and on all TV stations?

If the programme does not address those born of illegal mothers or parents then what is this all about? Mother illegal by no miracle does a child born here become legal.

It Is appreciated that no one has ever looked at the ever growing population and now It has more than overcome us - 4,000+ students leave school annually and there might be on average say 600 jobs openings (with Government not hiring how many?)

What is the current application position at Immigration? How many ‘000’s have files awaiting a decision? How many applications for Permanent Residence are there waiting?

You hear the charge check those spousal permits If the marriage is real or fake? That isn’t difficult... presume you have a list call the people in, together if they still are.

MONICA SMITH

Nassau,

October 13, 2017.