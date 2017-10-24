Closures Show Banking System 'Doomed To Fail'

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
THE commercial banking model needs to be adjusted to suit the needs of the local economy particularly in the out islands, a Chamber of Commerce president said yesterday suggesting the current model is 'doomed to fail'.
Pedro Rolle, the Exuma Chamber of Commerce President made the observation on the heels of Bank of the Bahamas' (BOB) announcement that its Board of Directors has taken the decision not not to reopen its Eight Mile Rock Branch in Grand Bahama and to close its Exuma Branch, effective December 31 this year.
"Even though in Exuma we have Scotia and the Royal Bank of Canada I think that closing BOB is going to create an issue. I do believe that we have the business to accommodate the banks but I'm not so sure about the banking model as we have it now. The one size fits all model does not work. Banking has to be structured to suit the local economy and it needs to be more commercial in nature. Our banks needs to be able to accommodate persons engaged in farming and all the kinds of ventures. When you have models where they put so many requirements and conditions like they would in a big city don't think it offers locals the ability of take advantage of what banking should be," said Mr Rolle.
He continued: "The loan requirements are not suitable for the local economy. That is a huge problem. They need to adjust the model. The government may need to be more proactive or the Central Bank may need to give more leeway so that we can truly have local banks. For instance on the Family Islands you have many people who farm for a living and they should be allowed to access capital by using their crops as collateral. I believe that there are other jurisdictions which have models that have been successful in this regard."
Mr Rolle noted that banks generate most of their revenue from loans but argued that requirements are 'so stringent' that locals can't qualify. "Locals can't qualify for loans and so if they aren't lending they aren't going to be making money. They make money from loans not just service fees. That is why I believe the current model is doomed for failure. They will say what they are doing in the Family Islands is a service and they won't do that for very long."
Comments
bogart 11 hours, 21 minutes ago
Not only fFamily island locals cannot qualify for loans but also Nassauvians. COMMON SENSE SHOULD HAVE THE GOVERNMENT ASKING WHY. Its the second largest sector and a business built on the sweat and hard work of many Bahamians of whom Sir Stafford stands out.
The banks are now allowed to do as they please without anyone looking out for the COMMAN BLACK MAN , or WHITE MAN
AND THE PREDATORY LENDING FOR BANKS TO STRIP MINE THE ECONOMY AND SEND PROFITS OVERSEAS. NOW THAT THE BAD LOANS PILED UP OF COURSE THEY ARE GOING TO PROTECT THEMSELVES WITH RIGOROUS CONTROLS.
ITS COMMON SENSE. CAUSES AND HARM OF PREDATOTY LENDING SHOULD BE INVESTIGATED AND WRONGDOERS PUNISHED.
Well_mudda_take_sic 10 hours, 49 minutes ago
Our entire banking system has been severely disrupted by the racketeering activities of the corrupt numbers bosses like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers. Like the previous corrupt Christie-led PLP government, the Minnis-led FNM government has made a fatal mistake in treating the money-laundering and other illegal actives of the numbers bosses as if they have somehow magically been made legal by the passage of legislation. It's akin to passing legislation to legalize the act of murder and than saying that all murders are now legally permissible. The bone headed idiots in our cabinet just don't get it and Minnis is top of the pile!!
jackbnimble 10 hours, 19 minutes ago
I agree. Most gamble away all of their hard earned income. They no longer go to the local banks to save. It goes to the number houses instead and with all of that money only going in one direction small wonder the economy is failing.
stillwaters 9 hours, 8 minutes ago
If a lot of people in a country broke, don't have money to put in any bank, can't qualify for loans, of course, banks will start closing down. Everybody overlooks how important the money of the 'small' man is.
sheeprunner12 8 hours, 6 minutes ago
The Government should ban webshops, nationalize ALL foreign-owned banks, encourage Bahamian-owned banks, open a national lottery and encourage each island to create a cooperative credit union to boost local financial independence and investment.
juju 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Correct! 👍👍
TheMadHatter 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Bogart...predatory lending reigns supreme. However if you say you want them to lend then it's hard to come back a couple years later and say you were preyed upon.
We need a new law to allow the establishment of a national credit rating system - like Experian AND a new law to allow Bahamians to declare bankruptcy (showing they are truly without assets) and thereby have all loans wiped off the books by the Court. Until that law is made, the banks have no incentive not to be predatory.
