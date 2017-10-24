Eight Jobs To Go As Bob Axes Branches

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

Bank of the Bahamas (BOB) yesterday announced it will shut down its Exuma branch and not reopen its Eight Mile Rock Branch effective December 31, with the moves to impact eight jobs.

BOB said in a statement yesterday its Board of Directors has taken the decision to shut down the branches.

"The decision to close both locations is part of BOB's ongoing transformation strategy of streamlining its operations and reducing operational costs," the bank said in a statement.

It added: "While BOB will no longer maintain a branch in Eight Mile Rock it is currently looking at options to maintain other channels of service delivery primarily via its BOB EXPRESS ATM network. Additionally the BOB EXPRESS Online Banking service channel will continue to be available to all BOB customers. BOB is committed to take all reasonable steps to minimise the impact on our customers."

During the bank's AGM back in August, its chairman Wayne Aranha noted the Bank has shown marginal success in reducing costs with its efficiency ratio is below that of its competitors. In this regard, Mr Aranha said that focus would be placed on cost control and revenue enhancing opportunities. "Stringent cost control measures will be implemented, consistent with the need to ensure that risks are appropriately managed and customer service is not sacrificed.

"The Bank will also seek cost recovery from Government in those cases where loss-making operations continue as a social or national service in a Family Island," he stated at the time. It was also revealed at that AGM that government had agreed to allow the special purpose vehicle Bahamas Resolve Ltd. (Resolve) to acquire $166 million in impaired commercial loans from BOB.