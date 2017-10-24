Plp Convention Day Two - As It Happened

10.10pm: Michael Darville ends his speech with “We will be better, we will be stronger and we must be wiser in order for us to win the victory in 2022.”
10.05pm: He says: “As we reflect on the way forward, we must do so with a sense of purpose”.
10.02pm: Michael Darville says: “We are in crisis in Grand Bahama and this administration has failed to act”. “I am confident,” he adds,” that the PLP is the only party with a vision for Grand Bahama”.
10.00pm: The Senator mentions improvements made to Grand Bahama during the PLP's five years in office. He says despite FNM promises on Grand Bahama, all we're hearing now is “there is no quick fix”.
9.55pm: He says the question tonight is “what do we need to do to win the next general election and transform Grand Bahama?” He adds that the FNM is taking credit for PLP policies.
9.52pm: Tonight's keynote speaker, Senator Michael Darville, is now at the podium. He says: “We were focussed with the big picture but failed to keep in contact with the small man”.
9.40pm: Picewell Forbes hits out at the government's “adoring press” and calls for a new frontal attack on social media. He says the party has to reach out to the people they left behind.
9.33pm: The MP says: “The PLP must move away from Bahamians feeling a sense of entitlement without hard work, but we must renew in our people a new sense of national responsibility”. He adds that the days of being a PLP and thinking you have a right to a contract or high paying job without being accountable and responsible are gone.
9.25pm: Mangrove Cay & South Andros MP Picewell Forbes is now on the stage. He gives an historical overview of the PLP's achievements over the decades and then asks how does a party with such a record find themselves where they are today.
9.12pm: JoBeth Coleby-Davis asks why the FNM has a live stream to watch the PLP convention when they are in government.
9.10pm: She says all Bahamians must work together to build the Bahamas – “cooperation is what works in the real world”. The Senator says: “There must be an open door for men, women and young people to get involved.”
9.00pm: Senator JoBeth Coleby-Davis is now speaking. She is talking about the importance of resilience. She says “PLPs near and far, it is time to come home” but “rebuilding requires humility”.
9.00pm: Clay Sweeting tells delegates “Remember this: we cannot win the next general election with the same amount of votes we received on May 10. We must ensure that hope is reflected in the faces of newcomers.”
8.55pm: The Senator calls for PLPs to speak to each other with civility and decency. He adds “We usually say it’s a party for the people and that has to mean ALL people.”
8.50pm: Senator Clay Sweeting is on the stage. He says: “In order for the Progressive Liberal Party to become the next government of this country, we must change a few things and focus on what made the Bahamian people fell in love with us in the first place.”
He calls for the PLPs to be on the ground year-round, reaching out to all people.
8.40pm: Speaking of the importance of the family islands, Eva Bain reminds delegates that of the four seats won by the PLP on May 10th, three were from the family islands. She adds: “We must level the playing field, creating equal opportunities for our family islands. This allows fairness and equality in the enhancement and rebuilding of our party, hence creating the proper balance that is necessary for growth.”
She says as the party rebuilds there will be an “emergence of leaders that are well equipped and ready to take the bull by the horn and run with it. Leaders with new and innovative ideas, standing on the core values of our party.”
Looking ahead, she says: “Materials that we used in the past cannot be used in this new house as we seek to move forward. Our forefathers ran their race, this is now a new race, a new era. We are seeking the best of the best.”
8.35pm: She says as the party rebuilds “we need all hands on deck” . . . “It is imperative that our family Islands are included every step of the way”.
8.33pm: Eva Bain is now at the podium. She says the May 10th election defeat “was a clarion call for the brightest and the best to come forth to rebrand, reform and rebuild this great party.”
8.30pm: Addressing young people he says: “change is possible”. He adds that the party will come back from the political wilderness stronger than ever.
8.25pm: Barry Griffin says “So much of our power comes from the fact that the PLP is more than a political party” and calls for the invitation of more and more young people to join the movement.
8.23pm: He says people have “lost touch with our politics and political system”. He adds that young people are “wary and increasingly apathetic” about politics. But, he says “while we are sombre, we are also hopeful”.
8.20pm: After a day of nominations, tonight's events are underway at the Melia. First up is Barry Griffin, Chairman of the Progressive Young Liberals.
3.00pm: The PLP has released the full list of nominees:
CHAIRMAN
Frederick A. Mitchell
Glendon Rolle
Obediah Wilchcombe
DEPUTY CHAIRMAN
Erecia Slavonnia Thea Hepburn
Robyn Dawn Lynes
TREASUER - Declared
Paul Bevans
LEADER
Philip Brave Davis
Glenys Hanna Martin
Troy Garvey
DEPUTY LEADER
I. Chester Cooper
Ricardo Smith
11.30am: It’s Nomination Day on day two of the PLP Convention at the Melia hotel in Cable Beach.
Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, Glenys Hanna Martin and Grand Bahama activist Troy Garvey have been nominated for party leader.
Chester Cooper has been nominated for Deputy Leader.
Fred Mitchell and Glendon Rolle have been nominated for Chairman so far.
