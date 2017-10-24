The Magnificent Seven

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

VOTES were placed, results were tallied and The Bahamas can now boast seven resorts in the Condé Nast Traveler Top Resorts in The Bahamas, Bermuda and Turks and Caicos Readers' Choice Awards list.

For the second consecutive year, Kamalame Cay claims the number one spot at the top of the list.

With the French Leave Resort Autograph Collection in Eleuthera at number two, The Cove in Eleuthera at number three, and four Paradise Island properties - One&Only Ocean Club, The Cove Atlantis, Atlantis Paradise Island and the Reef Atlantis - claiming the 5th, 9th, 13th and 14th spots respectively.

Kamlame Cay was also recently ranked number 17 on the top 100 hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2017.

Michael King, Director of Kamalame Cay said this accomplishment not only highlights his resort but reflects on the entire country.

"Being named #1 Resort in The Bahamas, Bermuda, and Turks and Caicos for the second year in a row proves once again that it really is better in The Bahamas! And making the top 100 Resorts in the world list is not only a great honour for The Bahamas and Andros, but a testament to the magic of life in the out Islands," he said.

An intimate resort, Kamalame Cay is just off the Andros Great Barrier Reef and it welcomes only 70 guests into bougainvillea draped beach houses scattered over 96 acres of untouched tropical beauty.

According to Condé Nast more than 300,000 travellers took part in the Reader's Choice Awards survey. "Most declared a passion for the authentic, the personalised, the unexpected - finding all three in both newcomers and stalwarts around the world."

New travel trends according to Condé Nast show that: travellers are aching for simplicity. The awards are based on readers' nominations of the best cities in the world, to the best spas and cruises. Participants nominated their favourite hotel, destination, or airline in the survey and to be eligible for the rankings, each entry had to rack up a minimum number of votes.