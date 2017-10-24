Wilchcombe 'A Better Fit' Than Mitchell As Chairman

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe believes he would be a better fit for Progressive Liberal Party chairman compared with Senator Fred Mitchell because he can bring a more temperate approach to how the party deals with matters.

Speaking on the sidelines of the PLP's first day of convention sessions, Mr Wilchcombe said there was a distinctive difference between himself and the former Fox Hill MP, saying he never left the opposition party and has always held true to the party's ideals.

He was asked to give his views of the chairmanship race in view of the announcement over the weekend that Mr Mitchell was offering himself to run for the post.

Meanwhile, attorney Glendon Rolle, former PLP candidate for Long Island said he had no concerns about vying for the post against Mr Mitchell. "One of the greatest (aspects of) servitude is when you can recognise the time has come for you to now play a role, but in a different way," he said.

The race for chairman of the party appears to be hotly contested as several persons have announced intentions to contest this post. Stalwart Councillor Keith Albury, former Mortgage Corporation Chairman Alex Storr and former Cabinet Minister Damian Gomez have all expressed interest in running for the post.

Mr Wilchcombe said: "I think there is a distinctive difference between Fred and I. I never left the PLP. I have always been a PLP. I have always held to the PLP and its ideals.

"Mitchell is a colleague of mine and at the end of the day I do respect Mitchell and what the PLP requires. Right now it needs a person like myself who can make a difference in the organisation, bring (a temperate) approach to how we deal with issues, bring a balanced argument to the situation and bring vision. I'm a planner and a person prepared to roll up my sleeves and get to work on a daily basis as opposed to others who may wish to do it part time.

"I (would be) a full time national chairman."

Asked to reveal who he supported for leader of party, Mr Wilchcombe said he would not make the mistake of becoming "affixed" to anyone.

Interim leader Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Philip "Brave" Davis is running against Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin for the party's top post.

"You know I have left myself free of that because at the end of the day the chairman must be an individual who supports anyone who becomes leader," Mr Wilchcombe said.

"I think the mistake we make is when we become affixed to a particular individual - the party comes first. My theme is party first and that's what's important so whoever becomes leader as long as we ascribe to the constitution of the party then that is what we work on.

"So whoever becomes leader I intend to work with them, work with all the officers and ensure they take our party forward."

Mr Rolle took a different position, saying he supported Mr Davis and Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper for leader and deputy leader respectively.

Earlier, the former candidate said he was still in prayerful consideration on who he would support.

He said a prospective combination of Mr Davis and Mr Cooper along with himself as chairman represented the bridge to the future former Prime Minister Perry Christie spoke about.

Regarding his campaign for chairman, Mr Rolle said: "It's been an overwhelming experience and the support is great. We have recognised that we were defeated in the greatest numbers. So therefore our people have now gotten the message that change must come.

"As my theme predicts tomorrow is looking great for the Progressive Liberal Party and our change is here. I believe that the stalwarts, who are most of the voters in the party, have recognised that we must turn the wheel of the Progressive Liberal Party and allow new innovative persons such as myself to come forward," he also said.

Nominations for executive positions will take place today. Voting occurs on Wednesday.