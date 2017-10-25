Live Updates: Plp Convention Day Three - Vote Counting Hit By Power Issues

11.20pm: PLP supporters enjoy the entertainment at the convention while awaiting tonight's results (left).
10.15pm: PLP leadership candidate Glenys Hanna Martin is pictured at the convention tonight (left).
9.40pm: The power is back at the Melia, we'll bring you more information as we get it.
9.00pm: THE final night of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night as officials prepared to count around 1,700 ballots after a series of electricity disruptions happened at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel ballroom and its surrounding areas.
While voting was said to be complete ahead of the power outages, Convention Chairman Micheal Halkitis said counting of the votes had been delayed and the event would not continue as expected.
Normally on the final night of the event, once the counting is complete, a celebration would take place where the new leader, deputy and chairman would address delegates.
However, because of two separate power outages, which affected an already delayed voting process, Mr Halkitis said the programme would be reduced to an announcement of winners along with only the new leader addressing supporters.
And as supporters waited in darkness, many questioned the security of the ballot boxes and speculated whether the power disruption was an act of foul play.
“The vote is complete,” Mr Halkitis told reporters after 8pm Wednesday. “As you can see we have electrical issues here at the hotel. I think we got a report that there was a fire so we are trying to address that to get the electricity back on. Soon as that is done we expect to move to counting and so we expect in a few hours to be able to announce the results."
8.28pm: Michael Halkitis has said that voting is complete and officials expect it will take about two hours to count the votes.
8.10pm: A PLP official said because of the unreliability of the electricity and the fact that vote counting has not been completed, they have decided to scrap the live TV broadcast for tonight. However, vote counting will continue and they still expect the winners to be announced tonight. The security department at the Melia have announced they are experiencing technical difficulties and are waiting for BPL.
8.05pm: There appears to be more problems with the voting process at the convention. At 7.53pm there were power issues, with many people using their cell phones for light in the voting area. Police guarded the ballot boxes and the power came back on just before 8pm.
6.45pm: In The Tribune's online poll, we asked readers who they thought would win the PLP leadership vote. 59.26% of those voting thought Philip 'Brave' Davis would win, with 40.74% backing Glenys Hanna Martin.
5.55pm: Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final day of the PLP convention at the Melia hotel. Voting on the party's key positions is underway – but has been fraught with problems. Originally scheduled to take place from 8am till 1pm, voting didn't begin until around 10.45am and has been extended till 7pm.
The full list of nominees:
CHAIRMAN
Frederick A. Mitchell
Glendon Rolle
Obediah Wilchcombe
DEPUTY CHAIRMAN
Erecia Slavonnia Thea Hepburn
Robyn Dawn Lynes
TREASUER - Declared
Paul Bevans
LEADER
Philip Brave Davis
Glenys Hanna Martin
Troy Garvey
DEPUTY LEADER
I. Chester Cooper
Ricardo Smith
Comments
TalRussell 4 hours, 57 minutes ago
by TalRussell
proudloudandfnm 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
LOLOLOLOL!! Yall bitches was in power for 5 years and didn't do shit about electricity. LOLOL! Bitch take dat!!!!
hnhanna 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
LMAO
TalRussell 2 hours, 15 minutes ago
Comrades! Hello! I just tuned into Guardian Talk Radio- the damn show is all in Haitian Creole?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
That's a regularly scheduled show. Wednesday and Sundays I think. Don't see anything wrong with it. But there should be a requirement they all persons seeking citizenship pass an English language test, nothing super difficult, just enough to say you can conduct regular business in the language of the land....seems reasonable enough.
TalRussell 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Comrades! Imagine the tourists who are paying like $300 a night to stay at a luxuries hotel and no damn lights and no air condo, are considered be package inclusive?
ThisIsOurs 1 hour, 47 minutes ago
"I think we got a report that there was a fire so we are trying to address that to get the electricity back on."
Hehe the PLP is trying to "address" the fire (that left the in the dark)...to get the electricity back on....well that's what he said...lol
John 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Crooks work in the dark
TalRussell 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Comrade Precious Sweet Jesus, how's is you gon let PLP's find a friend in the darkness?
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I guess that 40% of people who admitted they support Glenys (therefore more support but unwilling to admit) scared the pants off the leadership and they run straight for the breaker box. Well muddo. They is their own soap opera.
John 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
Obviously the people they didn’t want to win, won so now the fixing that, nothing unusual for the PLP dem
juju 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
Ha! Ha! Ha!
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID