Live Updates: Plp Convention Day Three - Vote Counting Hit By Power Issues

11.20pm: PLP supporters enjoy the entertainment at the convention while awaiting tonight's results (left).

10.15pm: PLP leadership candidate Glenys Hanna Martin is pictured at the convention tonight (left).

9.40pm: The power is back at the Melia, we'll bring you more information as we get it.

9.00pm: THE final night of the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention came to a screeching halt on Wednesday night as officials prepared to count around 1,700 ballots after a series of electricity disruptions happened at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel ballroom and its surrounding areas.

While voting was said to be complete ahead of the power outages, Convention Chairman Micheal Halkitis said counting of the votes had been delayed and the event would not continue as expected.

Normally on the final night of the event, once the counting is complete, a celebration would take place where the new leader, deputy and chairman would address delegates.

However, because of two separate power outages, which affected an already delayed voting process, Mr Halkitis said the programme would be reduced to an announcement of winners along with only the new leader addressing supporters.

And as supporters waited in darkness, many questioned the security of the ballot boxes and speculated whether the power disruption was an act of foul play.

“The vote is complete,” Mr Halkitis told reporters after 8pm Wednesday. “As you can see we have electrical issues here at the hotel. I think we got a report that there was a fire so we are trying to address that to get the electricity back on. Soon as that is done we expect to move to counting and so we expect in a few hours to be able to announce the results."

8.28pm: Michael Halkitis has said that voting is complete and officials expect it will take about two hours to count the votes.

8.10pm: A PLP official said because of the unreliability of the electricity and the fact that vote counting has not been completed, they have decided to scrap the live TV broadcast for tonight. However, vote counting will continue and they still expect the winners to be announced tonight. The security department at the Melia have announced they are experiencing technical difficulties and are waiting for BPL.

8.05pm: There appears to be more problems with the voting process at the convention. At 7.53pm there were power issues, with many people using their cell phones for light in the voting area. Police guarded the ballot boxes and the power came back on just before 8pm.

6.45pm: In The Tribune's online poll, we asked readers who they thought would win the PLP leadership vote. 59.26% of those voting thought Philip 'Brave' Davis would win, with 40.74% backing Glenys Hanna Martin.

5.55pm: Welcome to our live coverage of the third and final day of the PLP convention at the Melia hotel. Voting on the party's key positions is underway – but has been fraught with problems. Originally scheduled to take place from 8am till 1pm, voting didn't begin until around 10.45am and has been extended till 7pm.

The full list of nominees:

CHAIRMAN

Frederick A. Mitchell

Glendon Rolle

Obediah Wilchcombe

DEPUTY CHAIRMAN

Erecia Slavonnia Thea Hepburn

Robyn Dawn Lynes

TREASUER - Declared

Paul Bevans

LEADER

Philip Brave Davis

Glenys Hanna Martin

Troy Garvey

DEPUTY LEADER

I. Chester Cooper

Ricardo Smith