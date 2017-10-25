Two Accused Over Gun Seizure

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday on several firearm charges in connection with a gun seizure in the Golden Isles Road area over the weekend.

Damian Nixon, 39, and Javonne Davis aka Terrell Davis, 27, both stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt each facing two counts of possession of an unlicensed firearm, one count of possession of ammunition and one count of possession of ammunition with intent to supply.

It is alleged that on October 22, they were both found with a black and silver Para Ordnance .45 pistol, serial number QH-7142.

It was also alleged that on the same day they were found in possession of a black Walther PK380 pistol with the serial number erased.

It was further alleged that on the same day, the two were found with four live rounds of .380 ammunition, as well as 50 live rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt adjourned the matter to November 2 at 10am for a trial date fixture before Deputy Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

They were both remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until that time. However, they have a right to apply for bail in the Supreme Court.