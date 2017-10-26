20-Year-Old Accused Of Killing Teen Boy

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 20-YEAR-OLD man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday accused of murdering a 15-year-old boy off Prison Lane earlier this month.

Mark Rolle, of Malcolm Road, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with one count of murder in connection with the October 17 incident.

It is alleged Rolle killed Anthony Smith on the day in question.

According to initial police reports, shortly after 8pm on October 17, a juvenile was standing in front of a home on Greenwich Street off Prison Lane, when a male in a dark coloured Honda Accord pulled up and shot him before speeding off.

The victim was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to December 5 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) in the interim.