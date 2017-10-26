Cleaning Up Montagu

MEMBERS of the St Anne’s Constituency Volunteer Community Service Team were joined by volunteer residents of St Anne’s, the Rotary Club of East Nassau, the Rotary Club of Nassau Sunrise, and members of the Royal Nassau Sailing Club on Saturday morning. Volunteers banded together to clean up, create a friendly area for residents to enjoy and improve the Montagu foreshore area between The Sailing Club and Dick’s Point.

Brent Symonette, MP for St Anne’s and minister of financial services, trade, industry and immigration, said: “Creating a cleaner, environmentally friendly and safer St Anne’s is important to all in our constituency. Joining forces with residents, other service organisations and volunteers to improve this area that is enjoyed by many is a start. We plan to continue our efforts throughout the constituency and we encourage others to join us.”