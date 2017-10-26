Commission Executiveseconded To Us's Sec

The Securities Commission has seconded one of its managers to its US counterpart, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in Washington DC.

Christian Adderley, deputy manager in the Securities Commission's policy and compliance unit, will serve in the SEC's office of international affairs, under the co-operation and technical assistance unit.

The Securities Commission pursued the secondment opportunity as a part of a long-term strategy to enhance its regulatory capacity. Mr Adderley's posting, which began on September 11, is set to last two years.

At its conclusion, the Securities Commission hopes to benefit from his exposure to, and experience with, one of the world's largest regulators.

K Peter Turnquest, Deputy Prime Minister and minister of finance, said: "The capital markets have an increasingly important role to play in the economic development and growth of our nation, and good regulation is critical for the markets to be effective.

"I commend the Commission for this long-term thinking, and for its commitment to ensuring it has the capacity to fulfill its mandate and further the development of our capital markets."

Christina Rolle, the Securities Commission's executive director, said: "Enhancing the Commission's regulatory capacity by deepening the skills and qualification of its employees remains strategically important to the Commission as it regulates today's capital markets, and positions itself for effective regulation into the future. I congratulate Christian for embracing this opportunity, and express thanks to the SEC for supporting this initiative and facilitating this exchange of skills."

Mr Adderley, a husband and father of two, has been employed with the Securities Commission since October 2012. His family joins him in Washington DC. He said: "It is a privilege and honour to represent the Bahamas and the Commission at one of the leading capital markets regulators in the world.

"The capital markets and financial regulation are both passions of mine. I hope to be an asset in my new position, and to return with deeper and expanded skills to further the Commission's work and to realise its vision."