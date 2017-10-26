Gun Seizure Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 28-YEAR-OLD man was arraigned in Magistrate’s Court yesterday facing a dozen firearm charges in connection with a large gun seizure in the Wulff Road and Firetrail Road areas last week.

Eugene Campbell Jr, of Fire Trail Road east, stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with 15 firearm charges in connection with the October 20 incident.

The charges included introducing a firearm into the country, introducing ammunition into the Bahamas, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The possession of unlicensed firearm charges referred to the “component parts” of various firearms he allegedly possessed, for example, a magazine clip.

Campbell originally faced 21 charges, however counts 16-21 were withdrawn by the prosecution.

It is alleged that on October 20, Campbell brought one black Austria 19 pistol, one grey Colt pistol, one black .380 Browning pistol; one black Zig .45 pistol; one black Millennium Pro .45 pistol into the country.

It is also alleged that on the day in question he similarly introduced 50 live rounds of .380 ammunition, 12 rounds of .45 ammunition, and four rounds of 9mm ammunition into the country. It is also alleged that Campbell was found in possession of one .40 magazine clip, one black .45 magazine clip; one silver and black .40 magazine clip; and one silver and black 9mm magazine clip.

It is also alleged that he was found in possession of eight rounds of .40 ammunition; seven rounds of .45 ammunition; and two rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Campbell pleaded guilty to all of the charges as they were read yesterday.

The case was adjourned to 2pm today for Campbell and the chief magistrate to hear the summary of the Crown’s case. Campbell remains in police custody.