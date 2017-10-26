Spartans To Assist Bahamas’ Hurricane Relief Efforts

By RENALDO DORSETT

Tribune Sports Reporter

rdorsett@tribunemedia.net

The Michigan State University men’s basketball programme has gravitated toward the leadership of Lourawls “Tum Tum” Nairn during his tenure in East Lansing and now, with their senior point guard in mind, the Spartans look to assist in the Bahamas’ hurricane relief efforts.

The Spartans will get an early start to elite non-conference competition when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in a charity exhibition game 2pm Sunday, October 29, at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The charity exhibition game will help to raise awareness and financial support for hurricane relief efforts, specifically those in Georgia and in the Bahamas.

According to the Spartans, ticket sales opened yesterday and will benefit American Red Cross – International Services and American Red Cross – Georgia Region.

“It means a lot,” Nairn said to the Detroit Free Press.

“Being a kid from the Bahamas, we have a lot of hurricanes every year.

“We have something called hurricane season. Just to be able to play in a game like that, to give back — especially being a kid from the Bahamas — it’s something special to be a part of.”

Nairn averaged 3.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists as a junior last season.

After leading and facilitating for other players for the last three years, Nairn said he now has a new perspective as a senior in his final campaign. “My whole deal since I’ve been here because it was instilled in me as a freshman, that you send your seniors out the right way. It’s emotional for me, being on the end of the spectrum now,” he said. “It’s Tum’s senior year but I’ve always been playing for my teammates, playing for the guys that have been putting in the work for the programme, even playing for the guys that I never even played with.

Both schools received a waiver from the NCAA to hold the exhibition due to its nature as a charity event. NCAA rules mandate that Division I programmes schedule Division II, III or NAIA programmes during the exhibition period.

The Spartans are ranked No.2 in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

“This is a great opportunity for our programmes to help make an impact with the relief and rebuilding efforts in areas that were affected by this summer’s hurricanes,” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said.

“We look forward to playing back in Grand Rapids where we have a strong fan base. They’ll see us play a very good Georgia team that is very well coached and features a great player in Yante Maten, who’s returning to his home state. Combining a competitive basketball game with a worthy cause makes for an outstanding event.”

Hurricane Irma effected both the Bahamas and Georgia in early September. In the Bahamas, Mayaguana, Inagua, Acklins and Ragged Islands were the hardest hit areas.

As the storm travelled north, it produced tornadic activity in Grand Bahama and Bimini.

Once the storm reached the mainland United States, Georgia was one of three states on its path. In its aftermath, three people were dead and more than a million Georgians remained without power.

“We had schools contact us about it, but adding a road game in short notice seemed more difficult than needed,” Georgia coach Mark Fox said in a release. “But this is an opportunity to help the people of the state of Georgia. Hurricane Irma had a significant impact on the DawgNation. I want to thank coach Izzo and the administration of MSU for helping to put this together so quickly.”