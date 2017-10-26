Sports Tourism Gaining Momentum

SPORTS tourism continues to gain momentum in The Islands of The Bahamas with several major sporting events on the Ministry of Tourism and Aviation’s calendar.

The impressive list of events showcases the ability and diversity of the multi-island destination to host a wide variety of sporting events. They include:

• Run for Pompey – October 7. Exuma, Bahamas.

• Abaco Open Water Swim – October 8. Marsh Harbour, Abaco.

• 31st Annual Conchman Triathlon – November 4. Freeport, Grand Bahama.

• Bahamas Half Marathon & 10K – November 19. Nassau, Bahamas.

• Battle 4 Atlantis – November 22 – 24. Nassau, Bahamas.

• NCAA Women’s Junkanoo Jam – November 23 – 26. Bimini, Bahamas.

• Hero World Challenge (PGA Golf) – November 30 – December 3. Nassau, Bahamas.

• Atlantis Crown Gymnastics International – December 14 – 17. Nassau, Bahamas.

• Bahamas Bowl – December 22. Nassau, Bahamas.

• Bahamas Great Exuma Classic – January 10 - 16 2018. Exuma, Bahamas

• Sunshine Insurance Marathon Bahamas Weekend – January 13-14 2018. Nassau, Bahamas.

• Bahamas Great Abaco Golf Classic – January 18 -24 2018. Abaco, Bahamas.

• Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic – January 22 - 28 2018. Nassau, Bahamas

Virginia Kelly, director of sports tourism marketing, said these events result in significant publicity for The Islands of The Bahamas and a boost to the local economy.

“These events help us meet our core mandates of heads in beds and creating foreign exchange and jobs/opportunities for local stakeholders. Also, there is also a social component where our young people are given an opportunity to not only receive instruction from people who are the best at what they do, but they can showcase their skills and talents to these international coaches with an opportunity for college scholarships. In the past three years, Bahamas Bowl has provided as many as 16 annual scholarships,” Kelly said.

The Bahamas Bowl, formerly known as Popeyes Bahamas Bowl, has injected $15.1 million into the local economy over the past three years. The college football game has attracted 6,795 visitors during that period.

Competing schools and bowl organisers have donated more than $75,000 to the Ranfurly Home for Children’s youth development.

The Mid-American Conference (MAC) has also provided $50,000 in hurricane relief for Hurricane Matthew which was matched by Atlantis for a grand total of $100,000.

The bowl also contributes over $75,000 to the thriving cultural community including Junkanoo groups and the Bahamas All-Star band. Last year, the Hero World Challenge held at Albany was seen in more than one billion households in 227 countries and territories. More than 100 international journalists visited the shores of The Bahamas to cover the golf challenge and everyone, including television commentators, provided colourful commentary on the beauty of Albany and The Bahamas.

Similarly, the largest gymnastics competition in The Bahamas, Atlantis Crown Gymnastics, drew more than 3,000 athletes, coaches and supporters from the United States, Panama and Canada for the three-day competition.