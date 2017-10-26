Air Search For Bimini Couple Called Off

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THERE has been no trace of the Bimini couple missing at sea for a week, despite intense aerial and sea searches conducted by Bahamian and US officials since last Friday.

Supt Henry Rolle, in Bimini, reported the aerial search had been called off, but rescue and recovery efforts continue for husband and wife, Alex and Aliseda Saintres.

On Wednesday, concerned relatives flew to Bimini for answers concerning their missing parents.

Supt Rolle said officials went out in a vessel on Monday, but so far there has been no sign of the couple.

“Our search has turned up nothing,” he said. “The aerial search has now been called off and we are in search and recovery.”

A joint search effort was conducted by the Royal Bahamas Force Police Marine Division, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force led by Petty Officer Clarke, BASRA representatives in Bimini and the US Coast Guard.

According to reports, the couple went fishing in a small vessel last Friday. However, it is believed they may have encountered “unfavourable” weather conditions while at sea.

“In speaking with relatives, we understand that (going fishing) is something they normally do, but the weather was terrible for the small craft they were in, and a number of witnesses saw the small vessel they were in,” said Supt Rolle.

The officer said winds were blowing east and south, pushing north at 10mph to 15mph last Friday. He said the bad weather continued the following Saturday and Sunday.

Supt Rolle said: “The weather was bad and the seas were rough, and the currents are very strong around Bimini.”

The couple’s two daughters from New Providence were in Bimini and given the status of the police investigation.

“The case remains open until we bring closure to it,” said Supt Rolle, who also said officials are in touch with the Haitian Consulate in Nassau.