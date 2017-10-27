Pm Confirms Govt Offer For 'Essential' Grand Lucya Hotel

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis confirmed that the government has put in an offer to purchase the Grand Lucaya Hotel, which is “pivotal to the survival of Grand Bahama.”

He said Hutchison has responded and the government has referred their communication to the Attorney General for the lawyers to “work out something.”

Dr Minnis, with Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, toured the property on Friday and was very pleased with the condition of both the Memories Resort and Lighthouse Point which had minimal property damage.



When asked about the casino, he said that it was not a priority right now for his government.

“We are taking one step at a time, he said. Right now, I am trying to save jobs, and I am trying to save an economy; I am not concerned about gambling right now. Right now, GB is suffering, from the early 90s, and I want to relieve that pain at this particular time.”

Dr Minnis said that the straw vendors and the bus and taxicab drivers have expressed to him the hardship they face in paying their mortgages, light, and utility bills.



“What is most important and instrumental to their survival is the hotel, and that is why the government put forth a proposal to purchase the hotel; we think it is essential to save Grand Bahama, but before we purchase, we wanted a tour to look at the hotel,” he said.

Veronica Clarke and Graham Torode CEO of Grand Bahama Development Company, which is owned by Hutchison, took the Prime Minister on a tour of the property, passing China Beach, the Prop Club, and Willie Broadleaf restaurants, to the Memories property.



While Breaker’s Cay requires significant work, Dr Minnis noted that the 400-room Memories Resort is in good condition with minimal damage.

“I think we can do minimal work to get that going,” he said. That will have great impact and survival of the marketplace, bus drivers, and taxis and Grand Bahama, so I think we will concentrate on that,” he said.



The Prime Minister indicated that government has had a commitment from the Celebration to resume sailing to the island in December, and about introducing a second ship in April.

“So that would be two vessels, so it is essential that we have the rooms to accommodate Celebration. And so we will concentrate on Memories and Lighthouse so that we will have a room inventory of approximately 700 rooms and that would suffice at this particular time, but the most important thing is to save that which is pivotal to the survival of Grand Bahama,” he said.

Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson said that the hotel is the centre of the tourism industry in Grand Bahama.

“It is important as leader of the country to see for himself what the state of affairs is with the hotel. As the PM has said, this is really the catalyst for our tourism product.

“We know things are slow and we know it has not been the way it should. But we thought it important he come down. The government has made an offer, and we are waiting to hear from those partners, and we will continue with those discussions as quickly as we can.”

Minister Thompson said that the Prime Minister also met and spoke with some residents to hear their concerns.

“The PM has decided that one day out of month he will be working in GB. So it was really important that he … meet with residents to hear their personal stories,” he said.

Dr Minnis stopped at Wendy’s where he had breakfast and met with residents. He also went to Port Lucaya and spoke with the straw vendors there.



“Tourism is very important to the Bahamas, and it was important to him to hear directly from straw vendors. He met with them and shook their hands and heard their stories. He spoke to the bus drivers and taxi drivers. And it was important for the leader of our country to come and hear the personal stories of those in Grand Bahama,” he said.

“One of the things we have to do is work as hard as we can to get this property back up and running. It is important for not just the tourism industry, but also for the residents of the island to benefit from this hotel, said Mr Thompson.

The Grand Lucaya Resort property closed last October after sustaining severe damage during Hurricane Matthew, negatively affecting tourism on the island.