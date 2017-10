Tropical Storm Warnings Issued For The Bahamas

A weather disturbance in the Caribbean could become a tropical storm and affect the Bahamas within the next 24 to 36 hours.

“Potential Cyclone 18”, as the system is called, is currently south of Cuba and is expected to cross that island, with the centre of the cone then projected to be between the western Bahamas and Florida.

NEMA has issued tropical storm warnings for some islands and released the following statement:

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is closely monitoring the potential tropical Cyclone #18, which could develop into a Tropical Storm this weekend (October 28-29).

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued tropical storm watches and warnings for the islands of The Bahamas, with potential flooding in low-lying areas.

ALERT #2 ON POTENTIAL TROPICAL CYCLONE #18 ISSUED BY THE BAHAMAS DEPARTMENT OF METEOROLOGY FRIDAY 27TH OCTOBER, 2017 AT 9PM.

A DISTURBANCE IS MOVING NORTH-NORTHWESTWARD THROUGH THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA.

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ASSOCIATED WITH A LOW PRESSURE AREA LOCATED OVER THE NORTHWESTERN CARIBBEAN SEA ARE SHOWING SIGNS OF DEVELOPMENT. THIS DISTURBANCE HAS THE POTENTIAL OF DEVELOPING INTO A TROPICAL STORM AND AFFECTING THE NORTHWESTBAHAMAS ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS, WHICH INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF ELEUTHERA, ABACO, NEW PROVIDENCE, ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, BIMINI AND GRAND BAHAMA.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD AFFECT THE MENTIONED ISLANDS WITHIN 36 HOURS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE CENTRAL BAHAMAS THAT INCLUDES THE ISLANDS OF LONG ISLAND, EXUMA AND ITS CAYS, CAT ISLAND, RUM CAY AND SAN SALVADOR.

RESIDENTS IN SAN SALVADOR, RUM CAY, CAT ISLAND, LONG ISLAND AND THE EXUMAS SHOULD ALSO BEGIN TO MAKE PREPARATION FOR POSSIBLE TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS.

REGARDLESS OF DEVELOPMENT, MODERATE TO SEVERE FLOODING CAN BE EXPECTED, AS THIS SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO PRODUCE HEAVY RAINFALL WITH AMOUNTS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES OVER THE NORTHWEST AND CENTRAL BAHAMAS ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY.

SMALL CRAFT OPERATORS THROUGHOUT THE BAHAMAS SHOULD REMAIN IN PORT, AS HIGH WAVES GENERATED BY THIS SYSTEM WILL AFFECT THE BAHAMAS DURING THE NEXT FEW DAYS.

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH MEANS THAT TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS COULD AFFECT THE MENTIONED ISLANDS WITHIN THE NEXT 48 HOURS.

AT 8PM, THE CENTER OF THE DISTURBANCE WAS LOCATED NEAR LATITUDE 17.8 DEGREES NORTH AND LONGITUDE 84.5 DEGREES WEST OR ABOUT 380 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF HAVANA CUBA AND ABOUT 677 MILES SOUTHWEST OF NEW PROVIDENCE.

THE SYSTEM IS MOVING TOWARD THE NORTH-NORTHWEST NEAR 6-MILES PER HOUR. A FASTER NORTHWARD MOTION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN TONIGHT, FOLLOWED BY A FASTER MOTION TOWARD THE NORTHWEST ON SATURDAY AND SUNDAY. ON THE FORECAST TRACK, THE SYSTEM WILL MOVE ACROSS WESTERN CUBA LATE SATURDAY AND MOVE THROUGH THE NORTHWEST BAHAMAS ON SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY.

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS ARE NEAR 40-MILES PER HOUR WITH HIGHER GUSTS. SOME STRENGTHENING IS FORECAST DURING THE NEXT 24 TO 36 HOURS. ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE CONDUCIVE FOR DEVELOPMENT, AND THE SYSTEM IS LIKELY TO BECOME TROPICAL STORM PHILIPPE TONIGHT OR SATURDAY.

RESIDENTS IN ELEUTHERA, ABACO, NEW PROVIDENCE, ANDROS, THE BERRY ISLANDS, BIMINI AND GRAND BAHAMA SHOULD IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO MAKE PREPARATIONS FOR THE IMPACT OF POSSIBLE TROPICAL STORM CONDITIONS BEGINNING ON SATURDAY NIGHT.