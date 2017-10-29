Andros 'Master Plan' Unveiled At Outlook

By NATARIO McKENZIE

Tribune Business Reporter

nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net

ESTABLISHING linkages between Androsian farmers and resort properties is one of several "quick wins" outlined in the island's Sustainable Development Master Plan, which creates a long-term road map for investment and economic support.

Brett Lashley, programme manager in the Government's economic development and planing unit, outlined the initiative yesterday at the annual Andros Business Outlook conference.

The project to create the sustainable development master plan was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), and the document was completed earlier this year.

The plan, which received input from several government agencies, outlines short, medium and long-term priorities as well as "quick-wins", Mr Lashley noted.

"The plan was completed earlier this year, around March. We are now following up on the implementation of action items by the various agencies.

"The plan spoke to issues like public works, investments, the environment, nature-based tourism activities and recommendations for land use.

"The goal of the plan was to create a long-term road map for investment and support of a nature-based economy in Andros," Mr Lashely told Tribune Business.

Among the "quick wins" identified in the plan are the implementation of a Mangrove Cay-South Andros ferry service; the establishment of linkages between farmers and local tourism properties; the launch of a processing and packaging facility at BAMSI; and the training of Bahamians in sap and lumber production.

Among the medium term, 10-15 year investments identified by the plan are the development of cultural and fishing centres; the establishment of nature-based activities around blue holes; and addressing connectivity challenges.