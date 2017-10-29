Man Shot In Botched Armed Robbery

A man is in hospital under police guard after he was shot during an alleged armed robbery attempt on Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11.30pm, a man was about to enter his home at West Dennis Court, Yellow Gardens, when he was approached by two men armed with a handgun who attempted to rob him. However, the victim fought back, struggling with the man with the gun. During the struggle, the gunman suffered a gunshot wound and fled along with his accomplice into a waiting blue Honda vehicle with gold rims.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene.

The man who was shot later turned up at the hospital.