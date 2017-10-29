Resort Owner: 'We're All In Same Boat Even More'

By NATARIO McKENZIE
Tribune Business Reporter
nmckenzie@tribunemedia.net
A Family Island resort operator yesterday stressed that tourism stakeholders must work together for the success of the destination as a whole, while calling for more nature-based offerings.
"There are some barriers that we need to get over," said Jeff Birch, owner of the Small Hope Bay Lodge and a past president of the Bahamas Out Island Promotion Board (BOIPB). A presenter at the Andros Business Outlook conference, he told Tribune Business: "We need to help each other and not believe that someone in the same business is solely your competitor.
"If they do well, we all do well. If someone has a bad experience in the Out Islands they are going to speak bad about the Bahamas.
"We're all in the same boat now more than ever. We need to support each other locally and, through the Promotion Board, internationally."
Mr Birch also urged support for Bahamians in establishing nature-based tourism offerings.
"We need to work together to develop nature tourism and help local residents to develop nature-based businesses such as kayaking and day-away trips," he argued.
Mr Birch suggested that Andros has immense untapped potential to generate economic activity. "When you look at other developed areas of the country, Andros is just getting started," he said.
"We don't have a history of boats coming here, businesses being developed or people developing real estate.
"Andros was kind of left in the dark, but we have an opportunity to do it right and create employment for everyone who wants to be employed. In my view it's 100 Small Hope Bay Lodges and not one Atlantis."
Comments
becks 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
Jeff Birch and his late father Dick Birch have it 100% correct as far as the Family Island go. Small 25-50 room quality resorts based on the countrys’ and each islands natural assets. Andrés in particular is blessed with so many things that it really should be leading the country as a tourist destination!!!
Economist 2 hours, 21 minutes ago
I stayed at Small Hope in the 1990's and was very impressed by the number of foreigners who stayed there for up to a week. They loved the place and many had been there 4 or 5 times before.
It shows what a wonderful product the small locally owned hotel is.By and large they are environmentally friendly. We could do with many more. They are the way to boost the tourism market.
These local owners keep the money in The Bahamas and need all the support that we can give.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID