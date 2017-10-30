Glenys Hanna Martin Steps Down As Leader Of Opposition Business In The House Of Assembly

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

DAYS after a crushing defeat in the Progressive Liberal Party’s national convention against PLP Leader Philip “Brave” Davis for leadership of the party, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna Martin confirmed her resignation as leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly.

The loss last Wednesday sparked her resignation, Mrs Hanna Martin told The Tribune yesterday, as she rebuffed speculation of frosty relations between herself and Mr Davis.

She said according to Westminster conventions, the person who unsuccessfully challenges the top post should step down, allowing the successful leadership candidate to appoint who they feel would best serve. Following a chaotic PLP national convention, Mr Davis emerged as the elected PLP leader having won 1,004 votes to 300 in favour of Mrs Hanna Martin.

Party Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell confirmed Mr Davis accepted Mrs Hanna Martin’s decision “with regret,” adding South Andros MP Picewell Forbes was appointed leader of opposition business in the House of Assembly as of Monday.

