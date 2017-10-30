We Rise: Stop Touring, Start Fixing Grand Bahama

ORGANISERS of the protest group We Rise yesterday criticised the government’s handling of Grand Bahama amid its continued economic decline, urging the Minnis administration to “stop touring, and start immediately to bring relief” to the island.

In a press statement Sunday, We Rise said while it was pleased to see Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis keep his promise to visit Grand Bahama on a monthly basis, his visit last week did very little to resolve the issues plaguing residents there.

We Rise asserted that it has been nearly six months since the Minnis administration made its initial promise to aid the island, but despite this, “Grand Bahamians are crying out every day about the continual economic decline and its affects on their ability to provide for their families.”

The release added: “We urge the government to stop touring, and start immediately to bring relief to Grand Bahama.”

Dr Minnis, alongside Minister of State for Grand Bahama Kwasi Thompson, toured Grand Lucayan Hotel property on Friday.

At the time, it was revealed the government has put in an offer to purchase the Grand Lucayan Resort. Dr Minnis has maintained that the property is “pivotal to the survival of Grand Bahama.”

For his part on Sunday, Mr Thompson insisted the Minnis administration has moved quickly in the short period of time since being elected to begin to revitalise the economy of Grand Bahama.

Senator Thompson said Dr Minnis, in addition to his visits, was able to bring a message of understanding and hope directly to the people severely affected by the sluggish economy.

He added that the government since being elected has brought economic activity through its Taste of Port Lucaya initiative, launched the Apiary programme which will create 30 small Grand Bahamian businesses, provided over 500 students with summer employment, and created an Investment Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister Grand Bahama to process investments to bring jobs faster.

Senator Thompson continued: “We have fulfilled our commitment to bring legislation to repeal and replace the job killing Grand Bahama Incentives Act. We have continued talks to bring more airlift and are finalising arrangements for the Bahamas Celebration to bring a second vessel bringing more stop over visitors. In September, the government launched the business-to-business initiative focused on bringing more opportunities for local businesses at our larger industrial companies.”

“In November, the government will launch major Grand Bahama Technology Summit, to diversify and rebrand Grand Bahama as the next technology hub. The government recognises that we need new industry and technology is a natural fit for Grand Bahama. We have confirmed representatives from Google, Microsoft, Samsung, HP and other companies from Silicon Valley coming to discuss how we make Grand Bahama a Technology Hub. The government hopes to attract technology companies to help build the Grand Bahama economy.”

Meanwhile, We Rise also questioned delays in the opening of a recent constructed fire station complex on Grand Bahama.

The group in its release Sunday stressed that residents on Grand Bahama have waited since 2004 for the complex to be rebuilt, and are now growing concerned that serious flaws may exist within the building.

We Rise also suggested that the delays could be due to a lack of payment to a contractor hired to complete the complex.

When contacted for comment Sunday, National Security Minister Marvin Dames said, as far as he was aware, the new complex was awaiting a final check by representatives from the Ministry of Works, after which, the building is expected to be outfitted for furnishings.

“We are in the process of ordering furniture and properly outfitting that building,” he told The Tribune. “As far as I know, we are awaiting the final approval on construction from Ministry of Works and once that is done, we will move to outfit the complex.”

Asked directly if there were any issues surrounding payments to contractors, the Mount Moriah MP said he could not definitely state “yes” or “no”.

He told The Tribune a search of files related to the project would have to be done before he could give a definite answer.

The former government signed a $6m contract for the construction of the new police fire station back in June of 2015.

The Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) donated three acres of land at Fairfield East, where the two-story, 11,660 sq ft station was constructed.

Original estimates called for construction efforts not to exceed a 70 week period.

We Rise also challenged Social Services Minister Lanisha Rolle to provide more relief to Bahamians who have been recently terminated.

We Rise stated in its release: “Three months is too long a time for unemployed persons to wait for Social Services assistance. We beg the government to please revise this policy.”

The group called on Ms Rolle, a noted Christian minister, to adhere to her Christian principles while in office and not neglect her duties.

We Rise staged its first protest march against the government in September.

Detractors have called the group a protest tool sponsored by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP), but lead organiser Coderro Emanuel Armbrister has maintained that the organisation is apolitical.