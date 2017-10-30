It’S All Yours, Commissioner

ANTHONY Ferguson officially became commissioner of police yesterday evening during a transition ceremony full of pomp and pageantry.
He became the seventh person to ascend to that office, succeeding Ellison Greenslade who has been appointed high commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as permanent representative to the International Maritime Organisation.
Mr Ferguson – seen as “reserved,” “quiet” and “nonpartisan” by associates – now faces the challenge of leading the Royal Bahamas Police Force while the country continues to produce one of the highest murder rates in the world.
A former officer in the Central Detective Unit and Drug Enforcement Unit, Commissioner Ferguson’s appointment gives what the Minnis administration hopes is a fresh start as it seeks to implement its crime fighting agenda. He has served as acting commissioner for the past several months.
“Our mandate, which is to maintain law and order, to preserve the peace, to prevent and detect crime, to apprehend offenders and to uphold the law, will be carried out with respect, professionalism, knowledge, fairness and firmness,” Commissioner Ferguson said moments before accepting the instruments of his appointment.
“Never in my wildest dreams could I ever imagine that coming from humble beginnings in Mount Thompson, Exuma, that I would become commissioner of police,” he added.
At the ceremony, Mr Greenslade praised him, saying he “brought his manners and respect with him when he joined the force.”
For his part, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis delivered a characteristic speech that emphasised his administration’s commitment to rooting out corruption and holding people accountable for crimes both small and large.
He repeated his view that the country’s current crime problem is rooted “in (the) sad and sordid history” of the 1970s and 1980s when the Bahamas became “A Nation for Sale.”
“We were a narco state,” he said. “Foreign drug dealers set up bases in our islands. The government of the day turned a blind eye to the merchants of drugs and death. Our social order, and the minds and bodies of our sons and daughters were being poisoned by illicit drugs and the wanton disregard for human life and life-affirming values. As I noted in my first national address this past summer: The crime problem we face today was set in motion by the sins of the past. We must restore the productive values of Bahamian culture. I intend to lead the fight by ensuring there is honesty in government; that there is fairness in contracting…and that the corrupt are no longer able to use power to protect themselves from the law.”
Despite the Minnis administration’s desire for a fresh start with a new commissioner, observers in the national security community say the top brass of the force has been largely united in its views on how to fight crime.
One source said he expects Commissioner Ferguson “to be more inclined to follow” the government’s policies than Mr Greenslade.
The outgoing commissioner had reportedly frustrated officials in the Progressive Liberal Party with what they viewed as his unwillingness to fully embrace “saturation patrol” policies, the source claimed.
And although the PLP has criticised the Minnis administration’s decision to replace Mr Greenslade, a PLP government would have looked to do the same thing had the party won the May general election, well-placed sources in the PLP said.
Along with Commissioner Ferguson, Deputy Police Commissioner Emrick Seymour would have been considered as a possible heir to Mr Greenslade in such a scenario, PLP sources said.
Comments
TalRussell 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Comrades! Since May 10, 2017 general election day this prime minister has continuously failed at every single opportunity to bring his new governing regime from out behind the curtains. Why the PM couldn't see the benefit of filling-in the public in advance of the name of the new policeman's chief sworn in at the change of command ceremony... which full transparency calls for the general public to have been invited. Again, the PM's promised transparency but has failed just likes when his red cabinet were sworn in atop Mount Fitzwilliam, and when their cabinet discussions are held - never general public invited events. Well, PM, where is the slightest bit of evidence of..... 'It's the Peoples Time?
John 32 minutes ago
What did Tal Russel say?
John 9 minutes ago
While the prime minister believes that the current crime wave the country is experiencing is rooted in the drugs eras of the 1970’s and 1980’s, the retiring commissioner took his parting shot by saying that regardless who is the commissioner of police (in person) there will be no decrease in crime (specifically murders) until there is fundamental change in legislation that allows repeat offenders to access bail and get back on the streets to continue a life of crime. And while the new commissioner of police did not speak specifically to it, it appears that the new policing strategy is to go after gangs and dismantle them and also gun smugglers and drug dealers. So there are there not mutually exclusive or collectively exhaustive views on the crime situation. The prime minister really seems to be repeating something that was told to him, without conviction even. Because if we have a crime situation whose roots and genesis 40 years old and the Bahamas, as a country cannot arrest and stamp out that problem, then we all need to pack our bags. And when one considers the fact that both persons who commit murders and those who are victims of murders, there has to be some systemic influence or elements in the society that breeds these murders and keeps the killings going on. And whilst the former commissioner left the arena crying about prolific offenders being let out on the streets and whilst he on numerous occasions iterated that gangs and drug dealers and major causes of crime, no gang leader has been arrested, charged and put away for being a gang leader and involved in gang activity.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID