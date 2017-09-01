Man Dies In Grand Bahama Car Crash

Police in Grand Bahama are investigating a traffic accident in which a man died on Friday afternoon.

According to reports, shortly before 4pm, police were called to the Grand Bahama Highway in the area of the international airport's domestic terminal. A silver 2006 Audi A4 Sedan vehicle was found in bushes with extensive damage. The lone driver, who is a Grand Bahama resident, succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

Police are actively investigating this matter and are appealing to the general motoring public to always adhere to the speed limit, drive with care and attention, and to wear their seat belts.

• A visitor from a cruise ship is believed to have drowned on Castaway Cay, Abaco on Friday.

The man and his wife, who were visiting from the US, were reportedly swimming around 4pm when the incident happened.

Police were called to the scene and are now investigating.