Two Held After Cocaine Seizure In Bimini

As of Friday, September 1, 2017

Two men were arrested after a large cocaine seizure in the waters of Bimini on Friday morning.

The drugs were seized in a joint operation led by Drug Enforcement Unit officers from Grand Bahama and Bimini.

More news to come.

