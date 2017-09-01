Two Held After Cocaine Seizure In Bimini

Two men were arrested after a large cocaine seizure in the waters of Bimini on Friday morning.
The drugs were seized in a joint operation led by Drug Enforcement Unit officers from Grand Bahama and Bimini.
More news to come.
Two men were arrested after a large cocaine seizure in the waters of Bimini on Friday morning.
The drugs were seized in a joint operation led by Drug Enforcement Unit officers from Grand Bahama and Bimini.
More news to come.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID