We Rise March Protests Against Government

SCORES of people demonstrated against the Minnis administration on Saturday as part of a protest organised by a new group called We Rise.

The demonstrators marched from the Southern Recreation Grounds in Bain Town on Saturday evening waving placards and singing hymns.

According to one the group's lead organisers Coderro Emanuel Armbrister, the success of the march proves many of the promises made by the government on the campaign trail have gone unfulfilled.

Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell also attended to the event and spoke to the crowd at one point.

For more on this story, see Monday’s Tribune.