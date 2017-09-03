We Rise March Protests Against Government

SCORES of people demonstrated against the Minnis administration on Saturday as part of a protest organised by a new group called We Rise.
The demonstrators marched from the Southern Recreation Grounds in Bain Town on Saturday evening waving placards and singing hymns.
According to one the group's lead organisers Coderro Emanuel Armbrister, the success of the march proves many of the promises made by the government on the campaign trail have gone unfulfilled.
Progressive Liberal Party Senator Fred Mitchell also attended to the event and spoke to the crowd at one point.
For more on this story, see Monday’s Tribune.
Comments
Future 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
PLP losers following democrat losers
Future 6 hours, 1 minute ago
Yinna done lose. Sit ya ass down and wait till next election.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
We rise: Because sheet floats.
Truism 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
Yeah man. Why you'll figging with Henfield brand. All Senate and Statuary Board appointments nave already been made.
sheeprunner12 5 hours, 24 minutes ago
PLP gone for good ........... Time to move on from the crooked losers ........ WeRise will fizzle like a soda pop ........ Time to clean house, sit back and watch the Pingdomites devour their spawn ........ then lock up all of Perry's Cabinet crooks by Christmas ....... But Minnis has a hurricane to deal with right now.
DillyTree 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
No doubt half the nitwits there had no idea why they were there!
The PLP lost, Mr. Mitchell. Accept it and move on you deluded old cow.
We Rise ought to be going around the neighbourhoods helping people get ready for Hurricane Irma instead of wasting their energy on a fool's errand.
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
The number of demonstrators will grow because of the many instances of poor judgement made by Minnis and KP, specifically:
Appointing Marlon Johnson as Financial Secretary
Appointing Darnell Osborne as Chairperson of BPL's board
Appointing Jeffrey Lloyd as Minister of Education
Taking moocho tainted money from the numbers' bosses, like Sebas Bastian and Craig Flowers, to fund the FNM's recent general election campaign
Keeping BOB and Bahamas Resolve afloat indefinitely using taxpayer dollars
Etc., etc,. etc.
Minnis needs to correct some of these grave errors in judgement asap, otherwise the will and impatience of the people will quickly take him down to the point where he will be nothing but a lame duck PM until the next general election.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID