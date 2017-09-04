Man Shot Dead, Woman Injured On Madeira Street.

A MAN has been killed and a woman is thought to be injured in a shooting tonight.
The incident took place at about 10pm at Madeira Street.
More news to come.
Comments
BahamasForBahamians 18 minutes ago
It's as if Dames' only goal was to lock up Shane...
He's been obviously missing since then... not even anymore PLP rests... almost as if Shane was his reason for being Minister of National Security...
It appears he has abandoned his crime fighting initiatives as well.. there are daily deaths in The Bahamas without a word from him.
