We Rise: Keep Your Promises

THE success of Saturday’s We Rise march against the Minnis administration’s “inaction” in office, proves many of the promises made by the government on the campaign trail have gone unfulfilled, according to one of the group’s lead organisers, Coderro Emanuel Armbrister.

Maintaining the organisation is apolitical of nature during an interview yesterday, Mr Armbrister said the group is not focused on challenging the Minnis administration, but rather, on holding the government to its promises.

However, a few well-known Progressive Liberal Party faces, including PLP Senator Fred Mitchell and Free Town candidate Wayne Munroe, QC, attended the march. At one point Mr Mitchell spoke to the crowd on Saturday and chastised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis for leading a delegation to Atlanta, Georgia, while every day Bahamians were suffering.

Meanwhile, Mr Armbrister said yesterday the success of Saturday’s well-attended march, signals all Bahamians are listening and are prepared to stand up for what is right.

Scores of protesters marched from the Southern Recreation Grounds in Bain Town on Saturday evening. They waved placards, some of which read “Stop abuse of contract public officers,” “Minnis create jobs if you know how,” and “Minnis stop political firings.”

“This was a great start,” Mr Armbrister said. “Saturday was a good build up of momentum for our next step. We have to stand up because this government promised to look out for the small man all the way up to election and all we’ve gotten since then is moves for the rich man.

“The messages from the group are simple, they want to know where the commissioner of police is? They wanted to know how come schools are not ready even though this government has had 100 days.”

He continued: “They want to know how the government could go nearly 10 weeks without Parliament meeting, despite everything going on.

“Those that marched want to know what is the $720m the government borrowed two weeks into office is being used for. VAT was not removed off bread-basket items as promised, but washers, dryers and airplanes are getting breaks? How is that possible?”

Mr Armbrister said the Minnis administration presented itself as the party for the downtrodden and disenfranchised.

He said the government bragged and boasted of its policies based in transparency and accountability.

However, Mr Armbrister said to date, the public has seen very little come to fruition.

“The government promised immediate relief and comfort to the poor man. Do what you promised, is all we are asking. Take one step at a time and lighten our loads.

“We want to work along with the government, but we need to see some effort to fix the things promised,” he concluded.

Observers have noted several similarities between We Rise and its protest action, and the We March Bahamas group.

We March Bahamas gained prominence after more than 1,000 protesters marched from Arawak Cay to Rawson Square in November 2016 to demonstrate over the Christie administration’s performance. The group held several smaller protests after that.

The leader of that movement, Ranard Henfield, parlayed his success with the organisation into a Senate appointment by the Minnis administration earlier this year.

Some detractors have also labelled the new group as nothing more than the PLP’s attempt to rally its base in opposition to the government.

We Rise is being spearheaded by Alex Dorsett, alongside Mr Armbrister. The group is planning another event for October 6.