$50m Repairs Still Not Carried Out

AS Hurricane Irma takes aim at The Bahamas, emergency management officials yesterday expressed concern that some islands, including New Providence, may not be fully prepared for the potential impact of the category four storm.

At a press conference at the Paul Farquharson Centre at the Royal Bahamas Police Force Headquarters, Local Government Director Cephas Cooper said he understands Mayaguana and Crooked Island are experiencing a “food and water shortage” and Social Services Director Lillian Quant Forbes revealed that just 25 shelters have been identified for New Providence – a number she said is “not nearly enough.”

However, they both said everything humanly possible is being done to ensure their respective departments are prepared for the hurricane.

Meanwhile, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) officials said the agency needs $50 million to finish repairs and reconstruction on areas damaged by Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew, which hit parts of the country in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

“Everything is being done by our local government to safeguard against loss of life and minimise damage to property,” Mr Cooper said. “Final checks are being made to ensure drainage systems are working and satellite communications systems are functioning. “Government buildings and shelters are being secured and are in place and residents are being encouraged to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property.

“It is hoped that mail boat services are provided to the islands particularly southern Bahamas, specifically Crooked Island and Mayaguana, where we understand that there may be a shortage of food and water supplies at this time and so I have been in touch with all of the administrators over the course of the last 24 hours and I am assured everything humanly possible is being done to ensure we are prepared,” Mr Cooper added.

Meanwhile Mrs Quant Forbes appealed for persons with buildings that can be used as shelters in New Providence to assist the Department of Social Services.

“So 25 shelters have been identified in New Providence. Grand Bahama has nine and the Family Islands have 87. Ladies and gentlemen let me say this, 25 shelters in New Providence (are) not sufficient and so we call on our partners out there to assist us as best as they can,” she said.

“One of the things too is that churches and their congregations bunkered together during their time of disaster, but again you have to understand we need additional shelters but the first thing I always say to persons is you need to identify family and friends who can host you and who can accommodate you for a period of time.”

Slow recovery

NEMA Director Captain Stephen Russell also admitted that the repair and reconstruction programme started after the passage of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin “has slowed down” significantly, leaving persons in Grand Bahama and Andros more vulnerable to the passage of Irma.

In August, The Tribune reported that the government does not yet have a timeline of when repairs will be completed on homes damaged as a result of the hurricanes, which ravaged part of the country in October 2015 and 2016.

According to Press Secretary Anthony Newbold, while it is certain the homes must be repaired there will be no hurricane czar as was the case during the Christie administration.

He previously said NEMA and the Ministry of Works will oversee these efforts.

“The repair and reconstruction programme in North Andros, New Providence and Grand Bahama is progressing very slowly,” Captain Russell said on Monday.

“Immediately after the election, we had to make an adjustment and do an evaluation on how the funds were expended and as soon as we are happy with the state on how funds would have been spent we hope to go ahead with the repair and reconstruction programme. We have the numbers and we have some assistance we have some estimate cost to carry out the programme which could run into excess $50 million. There is a need for funding and once we have a channel or a source of funding we hope to continue with the programme as best we can.”

Last year, the Christie administration moved a resolution for a loan of up to $150m to defray the costs of this country’s recovery and reconstruction efforts as a result of Hurricanes Matthew and Joaquin.

According to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, the damage caused by Matthew was estimated at $600m, while Joaquin imposed costs estimated at around $200m.