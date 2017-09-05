Grand Bahamians Stock Up On Supplies Ahead Of Storm

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

HARDWARE stores were buzzing with activity as Grand Bahamians wasted no time shopping for hurricane supplies as Irma continued on a west, southwest path towards the Caribbean on Monday.

Although the powerful storm was some 1,700 miles away from the island of Grand Bahama around noon, residents were not waiting for the last minute to purchase much-needed storm supplies.

The parking lots at Dolly Madison Home Centre and Kelly’s Freeport were filled.

The Tribune spoke with James Rolle, general manager of Dolly Madison Home Centre, who said customers were coming to the store to purchase necessary items.

“There is a steady flow of customers who seem to be responding to news about the hurricane,” he said. “They are buying batteries, radios, flash lights, tarps, and one or two are buying generators.”

“We are buzzing a little bit,” said Mr Rolle.

Kelly’s Freeport was also abuzz with shoppers.

“All of our registers are full - it is very busy today,” Lewis Alman, a store floor manager, said. “They are purchasing everything that ran short during Matthew; everybody is making sure they are well prepared.”

Mr Alman said that customers are purchasing batteries, flashlights, portable gas stoves, portable fans, and generators, as well as building materials and supplies.

“They are getting tarps and that sort of stuff,” he added.

When asked if residents appeared to be panicked, Mr Lewis said people were calm and purchased what they needed.

On Monday afternoon, the hurricane was moving at 14mph with winds of 120mph. The storm is expected to affect The Bahamas later this week.

“This position is some 1,700 miles away from Grand Bahama, and it is too far away to really make a close call on what it is going to do,” said Grand Bahama forecaster Kirk James.

“The latest track now has the system coming more towards the south of us instead of east of us as of (Sunday) evening.”

Although there has a been a shift toward the south to the central Caribbean and Cuba, Mr James noted that while it is somewhat good news, they are keeping a close watch.

“Residents need to be busy preparing, not panicking,” the forecaster said. “They should be stocking up on hurricane supplies – replenishing it or maintaining it, and making sure the house is sturdy and the drains cleared. There is time for that, but not much time.”

Mr James said the island could expect at the weekend “advisory level” winds between 20 to 40 knots.

Grand Bahamians cannot soon forget the onslaught brought by Hurricane Matthew last October. The category four storm devastated the island, significantly affecting the area’s tourism industry.

The island is still recovering from Matthew, with a major three-hotel strip in Lucaya still closed and some homes still being repaired in West Grand Bahama.

The $6.5m Fishing Hole Road project and the $4.8m seawall project at Smith’s Point were delayed due to Hurricane Matthew.

Both capital works projects have been resumed, but the threat of a storm could postpone work again and would leave those areas vulnerable to tidal surge and flooding.