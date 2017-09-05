We Need Jobs

EDITOR, The Tribune.

IF we are to believe the OPM spokesman, the PM is concentrating on corruption whilst the country, in every single Constituency, are screaming for jobs, jobs, jobs!

Surely the AG and the Minister of State Justice can deal with corruption and the PM get to work?

Government committing to international conferences - I see we somehow got to committed to a FAO/Food & Agriculture organisation conference next year - all we are doing is filling beds - civil servants and persons who attend these meetings do not spend Minister - wake up even if it might be embarrassing owing to our dire financial position cancel the darn meeting and any other the PLP committed to. Unless the Treasury is assured they will make money we corporately should not be committing to these meetings.

Precisely the same goes for those crazy so-called Tourism events which really were events for us locals - if they don’t make money cancel.

Financial Secretary - I have to ask for an explanation from the Prime Minister how he justifies the appointment of the new Financial Secretary? The People want to know and it is the People’s business.

The PM as a doctor of medicine would not appoint a medical sales person as the Head of Surgery at PMH, surely?

So 75 fired in GB...Minister says not the dockyard - what’s the difference.

W THOMPSON

Nassau,

August 31, 2017.