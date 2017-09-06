Traders Warned Over Price Gouging

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

LABOUR Minister Dion Foulkes yesterday discouraged opportunistic merchants from price gouging as the country braces for Hurricane Irma.

Mr Foulkes flagged possible penalties for lawbreakers like an $8,000 fine or the revocation of a business licence, and urged persons to contact the Price Commission’s hotline to report any concerns of increased prices.

He also advised there was no possibility of a fuel shortage as major gasoline and diesel suppliers are fully stocked.

“Normally leading up to national disasters such as this hurricane,” he said, “we have had past experiences of merchants increasing the prices of hurricane related items, particularly at hardware stores and food stores. We would like to advise all merchants that it is an offence under the Price Control Act and the Consumer Protection Act.

“The total fine if you combine both acts is about $8,000 penalty for that, also there is a risk of losing the business licence. So we would like to encourage merchants generally not to take advantage from an illegal point of view but also from a moral point of view of the Bahamian consumers during this period.”

Mr Foulkes said he could not speak to anecdotal accounts of price gouging during previous storms, adding his ministry was committed to ensuring the regulations are enforced with the help of the police and Office of the Attorney General.

The Price Commission’s hotline numbers are 376-1507 and 376-5125 which are operational from 9am to 9pm and will remain active until a week after the passage of the storm.

“We want to encourage The Bahamas to call us because we have about 60 inspectors throughout the country from Inagua to Grand Cay that will be enforcing these regulations.”

He continued: “I also want to inform that all of the three major suppliers of gasoline and diesel have advised us that they are fully stocked and there is no possibility of them running out. So if you hear anything on social media don’t believe it, you don’t have to panic and run to the gas stations.”

In a later press statement, Mr Foulkes said there were some serious issues concerning consumer affairs in the country and that the Price Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission must readily address them. Among these concerns he noted were the newly introduced charges by some banks on various banking transactions along with other vexing consumer issues.