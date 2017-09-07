All Public Schools Shut

THE Ministry of Education has announced that all public schools in the country would close at 3pm Wednesday and remain closed until further notice due to Hurricane Irma.

The ministry advised the public to monitor updates on its official website, (ministryofeducationbahamas.com) along with its social media platforms.

“These should be your first points of reference as it may prove difficult to place radio announcements in a timely fashion,” the ministry said, adding that the public should disregard supposed notices from unofficial sources.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Board of Education also announced that its schools were closing on Thursday and will stay closed until further notice.

The CBE said parents will be updates through email messages, local radio stations and its website, cboe.cec.edu.bs.