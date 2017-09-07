Prepare For The Worst

• Matthew-type hit on Andros, GB & New Providence

• Tourists told to leave Grand Bahamas

• Bimini/Freeport likely to be struck Sunday

• Evacuees fly in to Nassau emergency shelters

By SANCHESKA DORSETT

Tribune Staff Reporter

THE EYE of Hurricane Irma is projected to pass directly over the northern tip of Andros Friday night, according to US Accuweather forecaster Dan Kottlowski, who said the "most dangerous side" of the category five storm will pass over New Providence, Grand Bahama, Bimini and the Berry Islands.

In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Kottlowski said on its current path, Irma is predicted to cause "massive destruction" to the Bahamas similar to Hurricane Matthew's impact in 2016.

He said while most of the country will not get hit directly, the storm will be so close that all the islands will be "highly impacted" with strong winds, high water levels and massive sea surges.

The US National Hurricane Centre warned yesterday that Irma, tied for the second-strongest storm ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, is capable of catastrophic damage.

Mr Kottlowski said residents in New Providence can expect strong 70mph to 80pmh winds beginning late Friday, while the southern islands will experience the full brunt of Irma's 185mph winds beginning late Thursday.

"Inagua will be the first island to get hit, then Turks and Caicos, followed by Acklins, Crooked Island, Samana Cay and Inagua. Those islands will get the full brunt of the storm. This is a very serious storm and there are two features that are going to control how Irma moves over the next two days," Mr Kottlowski said.

"In any event, Irma has picked up speed and is moving faster but the Bahamas is now more in harm's way. This storm will cause massive destruction and unfortunately it looks like it will be a monster when it gets to the Bahamas. The bottom line is it doesn't matter where you are or where the centre of this hurricane goes, people should prepare as if it was Hurricane Matthew. The centre of Irma is expected to move over the northern tip of Andros which means New Providence and Grand Bahama will be in the eastern part of the eye which is the most dangerous part of the eye. People should prepare as if they are preparing for Hurricane Matthew."

Local meteorologist Mary Butler said throughout its passage through the Bahamas, Hurricane Irma is expected to remain a major storm.

"The eye will move closer to the tip of Andros and the western portion of Grand Bahama. Originally in the earlier projections we thought the eye was going across the Florida Keys but as it stands in this new projection the eye is moving along the northern part of Andros," she said.

"In any event the most dangerous portion of the storm will be over Grand Bahama, the Berry Islands, New Providence, and Andros. We will be in the most dangerous part in the capital and we will experience high tropical storm force winds or hurricane force winds. The entire island chain would be on the worst side of this storm and it is a large storm but it doesn't matter if we don’t have a direct hit from the eye, we will all feel this storm."

At least two people have died and two others have been seriously injured in the French islands of St Barts and St Martin following Hurricane Irma according to CNN.

On Wednesday, the fierce storm hit the northeastern Caribbean islands, moving through Barbuda and St Martin. The New York Times reported widespread damage to property, homes, and infrastructure on these and other islands. Communication to Barbuda, a tiny island with a population of 1,600, has been cut off since the storm began, CNN reports.

On Thursday, Irma is expected to graze by the Dominican Republic. By late Thursday, it will be near Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.