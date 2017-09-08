Food Parcels Handed Out By Red Cross Before The Storm

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

SCORES of persons seeking food and water flocked to the Red Cross early Thursday morning as the capital braced for Hurricane Irma.

Director General Caroline Turnquest said a total of 175 people had received food parcels by 1pm with officials on alert for multiple persons seeking items for the same home.

She told The Tribune that queues lined the parking lot and wrapped the building, a phenomenon she felt was partly fueled by need but also social media messages highlighting the distribution efforts.

"This is the first hurricane where we had this mass crowd," she said.

"Prior to the hurricane, everyone would stash their water and food to get them through but this set come for everything what you have. I think it has to do with the panic, we had a lot of coverage for this storm.

"When we got here, the lines were in the parking lot and people were standing up with umbrellas, when we got to work we couldn't find anywhere to park.

"We have ensured that we have a few boxes reserved just in case for after (the storm) so we can jump right out the gate. After the hurricane, you may need a stove, you don't need it during the hurricane. Food and water, we know you're going to need them, flashlights, yes."

The entire Bahamas is now under hurricane watch with some islands in the south braced to feel the effects of Hurricane Irma by 4pm Thursday.

Some 1,200 persons were evacuated from Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island on Wednesday.

Of that number, less than 200 persons were housed at designated shelters on Thursday, according to officials, who reported that the majority of persons evacuated opted to stay with family members.

Ms Turnquest said: "The mass crowd started this morning but from last week persons have been coming in to get groceries, this is the late rush.

"We are known for giving food parcels for persons, at some point we will have to cut off because we're waiting on supplies. But it's rolling because we continue to order in supplies once they can deliver to us, because some places are closed."

She said: "What we found was that from the same household, each person was trying to get. If there are five of you in a home, that's five boxes, why do you need all of that when somebody else down the road may not have any? We register people now and we've also engaged persons from the different communities who will know people.

"I think it's the level of need but also the power of WhatsApp, someone says 'hey I just came from the Red Cross, they give out this and they giving out that,' so zip, everybody comes."

She added: "Because of Matthew, perhaps more persons will flock to the shelter but we want people to realise when you go to the shelter you have to bring your own things, that's the message they're not getting. You can't just pick up and say I'm gonna go to the shelter that's it. You have to carry your own things because we cannot afford to stock the shelter."