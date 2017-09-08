Take No Chances

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Emergency Management Agency Director Captain Stephen Russell said Thursday “we can’t take any chances” with Hurricane Irma, which officials say has reached 500 miles in diameter and remains a vicious category five storm.

Although the southern islands - Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay and Ragged Island - are expected to experience the full brunt of Irma, New Providence is expected to only receive tropical storm force winds as the hurricane makes its way to the United States.

Grand Bahama, Bimini – which saw about 300 people evacuated Thursday - and Andros are expected to be severely affected.

The entire country is under a hurricane warning.

Captain Russell told the media on Thursday during a press briefing: “We can’t take any chances with it. It can cause catastrophic results.

“We have to brace ourselves.”

Due to the magnitude of Irma, the government commenced voluntary evacuations from MICAL and Ragged Island Wednesday.

A total of 1,223 persons came into to New Providence on 15 flights. While three hurricane shelters were earmarked for these residents, Captain Russell said only 10 per cent of them needed to use these facilities.

On Thursday an additional 21 people from Mathew Town, Inagua and about 300 others from Bimini requested evacuation. A total of eight planes – two to Inagua and six to Bimini – were sent for the evacuations.

Capt Russell told The Tribune officials were working with a small window of opportunity causing a limit on the number of aircraft that could be sent Bimini.

Capt Russell said many of those evacuated from Bimini - seniors, disabled, women and children - were expected to be housed at the Sir Kendal G L Isaacs Gymnasium; but that decision was placed on hold after the majority of the evacuees were able to take up residency with family and friends in New Providence.

“Flights are ongoing as we speak and the plan, as I mentioned throughout the week, is to get as many persons out of areas we believe would be hardest hit by the storm,” Capt Russell told The Tribune a few hours after holding a press conference at NEMA.

“Our actions have been built around following the path of the storm and making the best in-time decisions that could aid us in the moment of this storm,” he added.

However, there are some who opted to remain at home in the southern islands to ride out the storm. Officials said there were about 180 in Inagua, around 70 in Mayaguana and 100 in Acklins.

“We are going to activate all of our shelters in those districts by noon today (Thursday) and (for) all those persons who remain in Long Island to activate by noon,” Capt Russell said during his press conference.

“So we are asking all shelter managers to report by noon. In cases where administrators have left the islands, we are asking you to liaise with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

“It’s a scary scene to a certain extent. I am hearing where in Inagua the power company has shut down and the team has left. The doctor and the nurse has left and the island administrator has left.

“We have some teams of officers that are a part of our advance teams so these are persons along with police officers who would remain in those areas.

“Another concern is the persons in Acklins and Crooked Island we know those are long districts and people scattered throughout the district so we are asking persons who remain to try and get in a central location or know the contacts of persons who remain because things can get pretty bad when it gets dark.”

He urged persons not to remain by themselves. If they do he said to stay with someone and establish a buddy system.

Captain Russell warned the Bahamas may not get the all clear until Tuesday evening, adding help for those still in the affected Family Islands could be delayed as New Providence and Grand Bahama will be among the last to experience Hurricane Irma.

Regarding the return home for those evacuated, Captain Russell said this will depend on how soon officials can get into the affected islands to make rapid assessments. However, he added ultimately the decision will rest on whether anything is left standing and intact after Irma passes.